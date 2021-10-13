The Winners Of The 2021 Nature Conservancy Photo Contest Are Breathtaking

Have you ever had your breath taken away by a nature photo? Perhaps it was a snake laughing? A sea turtle seemingly flipping the bird? Or an unbelievable double rainbow that went all the way?

The Nature Conservancy recently announced the winners of their renowned annual photo contest, after scouring through 100,000 entries that were reviewed by a panel of judges — including singer-songwriter Ben Folds, who also happens to be a prolific shutterbug.

The grand prize winner of the Nature Conservancy 2021 Photo Contest was Anup Shah who captured a stunning image of a western lowland gorilla strolling through a giant swarm of butterflies in the Central African Republic.

Grand Prize Winner: Anup Shah, United Kingdom

Anup Shah/Anup Shah/TNC

"I like photos that keep dragging you in. The [gorilla's] face. Tolerance or bliss. It's really hard to tell and the insects draw you there." — Ben Folds

People's Choice Award: Prathamesh Ghadekar, India

A tree in India is completely illuminated by lightning bugs — a composite of thirty-two photographs.

Landscape first place: Daniel De Granville Manço, Brazil

Daniel De Granville Manço/TNC photo contest 2021

The body of a Pantanal alligator is seen in the dry soil of Poconé, Brazil during the worst of the region's droughts.

Landscape second place: Denis Ferreira Netto, Brazil

Denis Ferreira Netto/TNC Photo Contest 2021

A cloud completely envelopes a mountain range in Brazil.

Landscape third place: Jassen Todorov, United States

Jassen Todorov/TNC photo contest 2021

Colorful salt ponds captured near San Francisco International Airport.

People and nature first place: Alain Schroeder, Belgium

Alain Schroeder/TNC photo contest 2021

Doctors prepare an operation procedure on Brenda, a 3-month-old female orangutan.

People and nature second place: Tom Overall, Australia

Tom Overall/TNC photo contest 2021

A guide battles a heavy sand storm in the Sahara desert.

People and nature third place: Sebnem Coskun, Turkey

Sebnem Coskun/TNC photo contest 2021

A diver is completely encompassed by COVID-19 waste in the Mediterranean Sea.

Wildlife first place, Buddhilini de Soyza, Australia

Buddhilini de Soyza/TNC photo contest 2021

Five male cheetahs cross perilous floods in the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.

Wildlife second place, Mateusz Piesiak, Poland

Mateusz Piesiak/TNC photo contest 2021

Greenfinches, goldfinches and bramblings chow down on sunflowers.

Wildlife third place, Viktor Vrbovsky, Czech Republic

Viktor Vrbovsky/TNC photo contest 2021

A pike attempts to eat a large perch and has a little trouble.



[See more of the winners of TNC's 2021 photo contest here]