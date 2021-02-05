Things got a little fiery when CNN pundit Van Jones was interviewed by "The View" hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, who asked him to respond to critics who've labeled him a "chameleon" and "political opportunist."

Hostin took Jones to task for his work with the Trump administration and his comments that Trump has made many contributions to the Black community, saying "people in the Black community don't trust you anymore."

Navarro also didn't mince words, asking Jones, "How did you go from being this very principled critic of the Trump Administration, as I was, to all of a sudden being in the White House celebrating with them and posing for pictures with Candace Owens?"

In response to Navarro, Jones said, "When Obama was in office I was working with Newt Gingrich, I was working with Republicans then, to get people out of prison." He also said, "I was a person who was willing to go in there and do it with every president to get people home from prison."