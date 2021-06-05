Picks Video Long Reads Tech
VIVA LAS VEGAS

Rental prices have fluctuated wildly in the US these past 12 months as more people have moved to new locations because of the pandemic. Here are the top 10 cities where the rental prices of a two-bedroom unit have increased and decreased most dramatically.

According to HowMuch, these are the cities in the US where the average rent price of a two-bedroom apartment has increased and decreased the most in prices year-over-year.

Based on the rent price trends, Las Vegas had the biggest increase in average rent prices at 45.6%, though its average rental prices for a two-apartment bedroom is $1,997, which makes it far from being the most expensive compared to other cities on the list. Seattle had the biggest decrease in rent prices at $26.3%, and the average rates for a two-bedroom unit in Seattle is $2,884.


Pang-Chieh Ho
Pang-Chieh Ho is an editor at Digg.

