The 'Succession' Finale Aired Last Night. Please Enjoy Fans' Reactions And Freakouts On Twitter
'SOULS ARE BORING'
·Updated:

Last night, the ninth and final episode of season three of HBO's "Succession" — titled "All The Bells Say" — aired. If you haven't been watching, please check on your friends who have. If you did watch: are you okay??????

From the shocking shift in alliances to the painfully perfect camera shots, there was a hell of a lot to love in this dramatic episode. Here's just a little of what took the TL by storm last night.

The early promos that hinted at the season's end:

The Roy kids' complicated and sometimes moving relationships:

Logan's (and Caroline's) ice-cold betrayal of their kids:

Tom's betrayal of Shiv:

The evolution of Tom and Greg's, uh, friendship(?):

Award season contenders:

And, of course, witnessing or being a part of 'Sucession' fan culture online:

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley is an editor at Digg.

