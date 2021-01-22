👋 Welcome to Digg

AN APP FOR WATCHING 'THE OFFICE'

· Updated:

Which TV shows and movies on Netflix got us glued to our televisions the most in 2020?

The team at Reviews.org crunched the numbers and found that "The Office," which went off the air way back in 2013, was the most watched show on the streaming service last year. The workplace sitcom occupied the Netflix top-10 list for an astounding 189 days.

"CoComelon," a children's show, was the second most watched show, spending 127 days in the top-10 list. And "The Queen's Gambit" was in third place, spending 70 days on the top-10 list.

"Despicable Me" was the top streamed movie.

All in all, with many people quarantining at home for much of the year, the average American spent 612 hours watching Netflix in 2020.


[Read more about the top watched shows and movies on Netflix on Reviews.org]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

