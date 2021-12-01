Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships
PIE HARD
It seems like everyone across the United States has a different Thanksgiving pie tradition. (Some Utahns even supposedly swear by cranberry and pickle pie! 😝)

Scouring through Google search trend data, a data visualization savvy Redditor plotted out a map of the most searched Thanksgiving pies in all 50 states.

The overwhelming favorite was, perhaps unsurprisingly, pumpkin pie. The distant runner-up was sweet potato pie, favored in the southern states of Georgia, Mississippi and Louisiana.

[Via r/DataIsBeautiful]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

