The Most Monitored Cities On Earth, Visualized
SOMEBODY'S WATCHING ME

Do you have a sneaking suspicion you're being watched? To commemorate the world's billionth CCTV surveillance camera becoming installed in 2021, Surfshark, a VPN company, crunched the numbers and put together an interactive infographic of the cities with the highest density of CCTV cameras per square kilometer and the most CCTV cameras per capita.

Toggle the widgets below to see how the 150 most populous cities compare against one another.

Some of the most interesting observations from this data set include that Chennai in India is the metropolis with the highest density of CCTV cameras per square kilometer. London has the most CCTV cameras outside of Asia, and New York City has the highest density of CCTV cameras in the United States.


[Read more at Surfshark]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

