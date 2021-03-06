The Most Filmed Movie Location In Every Country, Visualized
Have you ever watched a movie and recognized the buildings or landscape in the background?
The data visualization wizards at NetCredit went back through all the movie locations filmed from 1900 to 2020, according to the IMDb, crunched the numbers and compiled a list of the most commonly filmed locations around the world — plotting them on a map.
According to their findings, the most filmed location in the world is New York City's Central Park. Trafalgar Square in London is the most filmed place in Europe.
World
North America
South America
Europe
Middle East And Central Asia
Oceania & The Rest Of Asia
Africa
[Read the full report at NetCredit]