The Most Filmed Movie Location In Every Country, Visualized
NOW WHERE HAVE I SEEN THAT BEFORE?

Have you ever watched a movie and recognized the buildings or landscape in the background?

The data visualization wizards at NetCredit went back through all the movie locations filmed from 1900 to 2020, according to the IMDb, crunched the numbers and compiled a list of the most commonly filmed locations around the world — plotting them on a map.

According to their findings, the most filmed location in the world is New York City's Central Park. Trafalgar Square in London is the most filmed place in Europe.

World

NetCredit

North America

NetCredit

South America

NetCredit

Europe

NetCredit

Middle East And Central Asia

NetCredit

Oceania & The Rest Of Asia

NetCredit

Africa

NetCredit

[Read the full report at NetCredit]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

