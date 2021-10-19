The Most Expensive McDonald's Around The World, Visualized

Richard and Maurice McDonald would surely be blown away to see how their humble hamburger restaurant conquered the world. They would also probably be completely flabbergasted to see the price of a chicken sandwich listed at $27.19!

The fast food chain now operates 34,000 restaurants in 118 countries around the world (but not Iceland, though you can visit the final meal purchased there before they shut down at the Snotra House.)

Money website Expensivity mapped the most expensive items available on the 'order McDelivery' section of the official McDonald's website at Golden Arches around the globe. They also crunched the numbers on the affordability of global McDonald's franchises by calculating the cost of 100 adult meals as a percent of median income (from World Bank data) in each country.

They found that the most expensive Big Mac in the world costs $21.89 in Lebanon, which has the highest inflation rate in the world. The country also boasts the most expensive McDonald's menu item in general, with their Grand Chicken Special priced at an eye-popping $27.19.

