Trending
Picks Video Long Reads Tech Culture Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
The Best And Worst Cities In America For Living On $15 An Hour, Visualized
WHERE YOUR DOLLAR GOES FURTHEST
·Updated:

Can you live anywhere in the United States comfortably on a $15-an-hour salary? Not really, and definitely not if you are trying to support a family, but some cities with a lower cost of living are a lot more livable than others.

Earlier this year, the US Senate defeated an effort to more than double the current $7.25 federal minimum wage to $15, with Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema voting it down in a curiously dramatic fashion. The news was another setback for workers attempting to earn anywhere close to the median necessary living wage in America, which Business Insider estimated to be $67,690.

But where can $15-an-hour salary go the furthest for a "typical single individual" in America anyway?

The data visualization team at moveBuddha crunched the numbers and found Albuquerque (NM), Buffalo (NY), Cleveland (OH), Tulsa (OK), and Spokane (WA) to be the most livable cities for people earning that salary.

Conversely, the worst cities in America to live on a $15-an-hour salary were all located in California: Irvine, San Jose, San Francisco, San Diego, and Anaheim.

[Read more of the report at moveBuddha]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

THE WORST CASE SCENARIO
dolosgroup.io

What can you do with a stolen laptop? Can you get access to our internal network? That was the question a client wanted answered recently. Spoiler alert: Yes, yes you can. This post will walk you through how we took a "stolen" corporate laptop and chained several exploits together to get inside the client's corporate network.

'I DIDN'T WANT TO RISK THE TEAM A MEDAL'
nytimes.com

Biles had planned to do an Amanar, a difficult vault with two-and-a-half twists. But, she said, she lost her bearings in the air. She completed only one-and-a-half twists, then stumbled out of her landing.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x