The Best And Worst Cities In America For Living On $15 An Hour, Visualized

Can you live anywhere in the United States comfortably on a $15-an-hour salary? Not really, and definitely not if you are trying to support a family, but some cities with a lower cost of living are a lot more livable than others.

Earlier this year, the US Senate defeated an effort to more than double the current $7.25 federal minimum wage to $15, with Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema voting it down in a curiously dramatic fashion. The news was another setback for workers attempting to earn anywhere close to the median necessary living wage in America, which Business Insider estimated to be $67,690.

But where can $15-an-hour salary go the furthest for a "typical single individual" in America anyway?

The data visualization team at moveBuddha crunched the numbers and found Albuquerque (NM), Buffalo (NY), Cleveland (OH), Tulsa (OK), and Spokane (WA) to be the most livable cities for people earning that salary.

Conversely, the worst cities in America to live on a $15-an-hour salary were all located in California: Irvine, San Jose, San Francisco, San Diego, and Anaheim.



