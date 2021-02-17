👋 Welcome to Digg

This Map Demonstrates How Blisteringly Cold Texas Has Been This Week
ARCTIC BLAST

· Updated:

Texas is experiencing its coldest temperatures in decades, and residents are struggling to stay warm as power outages continue across the state.

According to winter weather expert Tom Niziol, Texas's Arctic outbreak was the product of a "number of overlapping factors [coming] together in the wrong place at the wrong time," with Arctic high pressure, "a flow pattern in the upper atmosphere" and a negative Arctic Oscillation index causing the jet stream to drive "extremely cold air unusually far south."

Redditor u/Geographist created an infographic using data from the NASA Earth Observatory that shows how far south the cold, Arctic air descended into the United States.

Southern Texas got as cold as Alaska. The freezing temps prompted dangerous blackouts in several cities [OC] from dataisbeautiful

[Via Reddit]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

'I'M SARAH RECTOR'

84 diggs medium.com

When an 11-year-old Black girl in Jim Crow America discovers a seemingly worthless plot of land she has inherited is worth millions, everything in her life changes — and the walls begin to close in. The untold story brought to life from thousands of pages of archival documents.

