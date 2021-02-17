This Map Demonstrates How Blisteringly Cold Texas Has Been This Week
Texas is experiencing its coldest temperatures in decades, and residents are struggling to stay warm as power outages continue across the state.
According to winter weather expert Tom Niziol, Texas's Arctic outbreak was the product of a "number of overlapping factors [coming] together in the wrong place at the wrong time," with Arctic high pressure, "a flow pattern in the upper atmosphere" and a negative Arctic Oscillation index causing the jet stream to drive "extremely cold air unusually far south."
Redditor u/Geographist created an infographic using data from the NASA Earth Observatory that shows how far south the cold, Arctic air descended into the United States.
[Via Reddit]