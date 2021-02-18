MSNBC Host Calls Out Ted Cruz For Voting Against Hurricane Sandy Relief In 2012
Cruz has called for disaster relief from the federal government as millions of Texans grapple with the unprecedented effects of a snowstorm. Some have pointed out, however, Cruz previously voted no on disaster relief for Hurricane Sandy victims.
More recently, last year Cruz criticized California on Twitter for ""unable to perform even basic functions of civilization, like having reliable electricity" when the state was plagued by wildfires and heat waves. Cruz has responded to his past tweet, saying "I got no defense."
Last Sunday, the White House signed orders to grant federal assistance to Texas and yesterday, Vice President Kamala Harris promised that federal relief would be extended to victims of Texas's winterstorms.
