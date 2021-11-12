Taylor Swift's 10-Minute Version Of 'All Too Well' Is Out Today, And Jake Gyllenhaal Is F*cked

Well, well, well: if it isn't the queen of breakup songs herself back today with the long-awaited re-recording of her iconic 2012 album "Red." It's part of her project to re-record her first six albums since the original song masters passed into record executive Scooter Braun's possession in 2019. Swift's re-recordings feature not only new versions of the original songs, but additional unreleased songs and other bonus material, which has helped drive fans to the new recordings that Swift herself owns.

It never would have been possible to go back & remake my previous work, uncovering lost art & forgotten gems along the way if you hadn't emboldened me. Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Now we begin again. Red (my version) is outhttps://t.co/ZUAWDuv4jL pic.twitter.com/Ji26KdOlWQ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 12, 2021

But the most-anticipated track of the album by far is the promised ten-minute version of "All Too Well," a song not only widely lauded as inspired (it came in first in Rolling Stone's Rob Sheffield's recent ranking of every one of Swift's songs) but prized for its deft skewering of — "allegedly" — Taylor's ex Jake Gyllenhaal.

And that was just the original five-and-a-half-minute version. Today, Swift gives us ten full minutes of analysis of the relationship in question. Needless to say, Swifties across the internet have been ready.

I sincerely apologise to anyone who follows me today that is not interested in Taylor Swift — Soph (@sophdoeslife) November 12, 2021

taylor swift rereleasing music when we're all in our 20s after experiencing heartbreak that 13 year old us could only dream of relating to: pic.twitter.com/Q43Jam58a5 — ꧁Madimoiselle꧂ (@drivingmemadi) November 12, 2021

It started last night, when Swifties speculated about what today would bring for Gyllenhaal:

wow I can't believe today is jake gyllenhaal's last day of peace like. ever — ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) November 11, 2021

Jake Gyllenhaal has less than 15 hours to return that scarf. pic.twitter.com/RKZSevwvdx — Melly Carpenter 🧣 (@JisooSwiftie) November 11, 2021

All of Jake Gyllenhaal's friends tomorrow hearing 10 whole minutes of All Too Well pic.twitter.com/MR6cCPWEQr — Thicc-ery Binx 🐈‍⬛ (Taylor's Version) (@tootsdeville) November 11, 2021

How Im sleeping tonight knowing I'm not Jake Gyllenhaal's publicist pic.twitter.com/otDuPs1MGJ — maya (@allmychampagne) November 11, 2021

what do y'all think jake gyllenhaal is having for his last meal right now ? im imagining salmon — latesha (Taylor's Version) (@lateshawrites) November 11, 2021

And then, as soon as the album was released, the reactions came flooding in — many, if not most, of them focused on the new, lengthier version of "All Too Well." (There is also a re-recording of the original 5:30 version, but that's beside the point.)

Writing an email to my boss explaining that it's Taylor Swift day and I simply cannot commit to work today — mads (@starkidplease) November 12, 2021

I JUST PRESSED PLAY ON THE ALL TOO WELL 10 MINUTE VERSION pic.twitter.com/QXQa0GtcpB — jade 🍂 (@thetaylight) November 12, 2021

feeling a little extra yasspilled and girlbossy today, thank you all too well (10 minute version) (taylor's version) (from the vault) — lexi ! (@glazeliIy) November 12, 2021

me screaming every taylor suddenly

lyrics of all too well interrupting my flow

10 min ver on the with new lyrics

first half of song#RedTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/6YypQC4q21 — augustine⸆⸉🧣 | 🧪 (@swifttwiceu) November 12, 2021

it's so funny singing along to the first part of all too well (ten minute version) and then suddenly the words change and you have no idea what she's saying so you can't sing anymore and it's so abrupt like taylor really said shut up im speaking — iggy (organic shoes version) 🧣 (@intheweeeds) November 12, 2021

bitches be like "im fine" and then



All too well TV

10 minute version #RedTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/y59NHdYWnR — Cecilia ✨❤️🧣 (@ceci20GS2) November 12, 2021

are u ok babe you've barely touched ur any other song but all too well 10 minute version specifically verse 3 pic.twitter.com/K6WMe54vIX — maisie peters signed up for this (@maisiehpeters) November 12, 2021

Not me UGLY CRYING and missing my exit 4 TIMES on my way to work today because of @taylorswift13 #RedTaylorsVersion on repeat reawakening my past break ups and suppressed traumas. — Matt Good (@MattGood_) November 12, 2021

And, of course, more good Jake tweets:

The way Swifties have their little ballet flats firmly planted on Jake Gyllenhaal's neck...I die every time. — Alexis "Bring Back Bunheads" Wilson (@sassyblackdiva) November 12, 2021

jake gyllenhaal listening to the 10 minutes version of all too well realizing 21 taylor called him out for the future "I'll get older but your lovers stay my age"#RedTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/GC2tRw10Ib — ada🦋 (@gecemiyyyyyyy) November 12, 2021

jake gyllenhaal's current girlfriend after she listens to All too Well#RedTaylorsVersion



pic.twitter.com/BzzCRu2vWv — Mariam (@mariam_mohamed_) November 12, 2021

what if you were jake gyllenhaal and you wanted to go to heaven but god said nah remember when you missed taylor swift's 21st birthday party — paige hettinger (@404paigenotfnd) November 12, 2021

And folks, we love a good callback/double-hitter:

i know jake gyllenhaal is getting in the shower for the first time in weeks tonight just to cry — Gråçë (@garrcie) November 12, 2021

We'll keep this updated with the best reactions as they roll in. Enjoy, and have a very merry "Red (Taylor's Version)" day.