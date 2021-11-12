Taylor Swift's 10-Minute Version Of 'All Too Well' Is Out Today, And Jake Gyllenhaal Is F*cked
Well, well, well: if it isn't the queen of breakup songs herself back today with the long-awaited re-recording of her iconic 2012 album "Red." It's part of her project to re-record her first six albums since the original song masters passed into record executive Scooter Braun's possession in 2019. Swift's re-recordings feature not only new versions of the original songs, but additional unreleased songs and other bonus material, which has helped drive fans to the new recordings that Swift herself owns.
But the most-anticipated track of the album by far is the promised ten-minute version of "All Too Well," a song not only widely lauded as inspired (it came in first in Rolling Stone's Rob Sheffield's recent ranking of every one of Swift's songs) but prized for its deft skewering of — "allegedly" — Taylor's ex Jake Gyllenhaal.
And that was just the original five-and-a-half-minute version. Today, Swift gives us ten full minutes of analysis of the relationship in question. Needless to say, Swifties across the internet have been ready.
It started last night, when Swifties speculated about what today would bring for Gyllenhaal:
And then, as soon as the album was released, the reactions came flooding in — many, if not most, of them focused on the new, lengthier version of "All Too Well." (There is also a re-recording of the original 5:30 version, but that's beside the point.)
And, of course, more good Jake tweets:
And folks, we love a good callback/double-hitter:
We'll keep this updated with the best reactions as they roll in. Enjoy, and have a very merry "Red (Taylor's Version)" day.