Eating Sweet Potato Fries For Attention, A Failed Group Project And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.
This week, more than ever, we are begging you to leave women alone. From Simone Biles to women who have a hard time deciding what to eat, we are asking you to back off and chill out. And speaking of backs, watch yours: the crows understand the concept of zero and now there's no telling what they're capable of.
- Knowledge is power, and we might need this knowledge if the crows rise against us.
2. Leave women alone:
3. Speaking of leaving women alone (specifically, Simone Biles, who withdrew from the Olympics over concerns for her mental health):
4. Seriously, be gentle with women today:
5. Some people, however, should be liberally roasted:
6. "Hotels, make your hallway quizzes harder" challenge 2021:
7. Decisions, decisions:
8. Pandemic ennui summed up in one photo:
9. Everyone deserves a safe place to absolutely lose it:
10. Hahaha!
Bonus tweet: bleak but true.
