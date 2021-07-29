Eating Sweet Potato Fries For Attention, A Failed Group Project And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, more than ever, we are begging you to leave women alone. From Simone Biles to women who have a hard time deciding what to eat, we are asking you to back off and chill out. And speaking of backs, watch yours: the crows understand the concept of zero and now there's no telling what they're capable of.

Knowledge is power, and we might need this knowledge if the crows rise against us.

wtf am I supposed to do w this information pic.twitter.com/DY5LxaZCQQ — Logan Guntzelman (@adirtyguntz) July 25, 2021

2. Leave women alone:

Stop making fun of women who can't decide on a restaurant. The first woman who knew what she wanted for dinner was Eve and she paid dearly — tabitha (@thetolerantweft) July 27, 2021

3. Speaking of leaving women alone (specifically, Simone Biles, who withdrew from the Olympics over concerns for her mental health):

michael jordan is the only nba player to ever retire three times https://t.co/TZGEN0wWSh — john wilmes (@johnwilmeswords) July 28, 2021

4. Seriously, be gentle with women today:

Okay a barista asked for my number and I gave it to him and then he held out his fist and I FIST BUMPED HIM BUT HE WAS GIVING ME MY CHANGE ???? — soph (@sophiawpelton) July 27, 2021

5. Some people, however, should be liberally roasted:

ppl who eat sweet potato fries are doing it for attention — вrazy ! 𖤐 (@emogangbanger) July 25, 2021

6. "Hotels, make your hallway quizzes harder" challenge 2021:

the answer is -5 these hotel quizzes are so easy pic.twitter.com/TyiAByIwY0 — ᴛʜᴇ 13ᴛʜ ᴅɪꜱᴄɪᴘʟᴇ (@unsanctifi3d) July 27, 2021

7. Decisions, decisions:

two wicked big roads split apaht

and fuckin sorry I could not travel both pic.twitter.com/QaLeAT7Qs0 — Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) July 29, 2021

8. Pandemic ennui summed up in one photo:

me: "sorry i have plans"

the plans: pic.twitter.com/sZt9A7fO2A — regular meghan 나영지 (@ruemcclammyhand) July 26, 2021

9. Everyone deserves a safe place to absolutely lose it:

IG close friends = "I feel safe occasionally spiraling in front of this audience" — jules (@thecityofjules) July 26, 2021

10. Hahaha!

Ripley's Believe It Or If Not No Worries At All Hahaha — pull the lever kronk (@IanZandi) July 25, 2021

Bonus tweet: bleak but true.

Earth is a failed group project. — Luvvie is the #ProfessionalTroublemaker (@Luvvie) July 27, 2021

