'Succession' Season 3 Premiered Last Night, And It Did Not Disappoint. Here Are The Best Tweets About It

"Succession" is — at long, long last — back! The first episode of season 3, "Secession," was released on HBO Max last night, bringing with it the twisted dynamics of the Roy family, scandalous glimpses of the inner lives of the ultra-rich and liberal use of various iterations of "fuck." Truly, nature is healing.

Of course, part of the fun of any good show is that it unites fans far and wide on the internet, providing a brief respite from the interminable hamster wheel of discourse. So we invite you to fuck around and take a break today to enjoy these very good fucking tweets about a great fucking show about a deliciously fucked-up family.

happy succession season 3 day to all who celebrate — rachel syme (@rachsyme) October 17, 2021

Succession Season 3 let's goooo pic.twitter.com/GC9Cu5GMWj — Rebecca Alter (@ralter) October 18, 2021

Happy Succession premier day to my girlfriend, who is so excited that she has been puttering around the apartment all day humming what she doesn't realize is actually the Mad Men theme song. — Moira Donegan (@MoiraDonegan) October 17, 2021

Can't believe the two most impactful television shows about capitalism and immorality (Succession and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City) air in the same time slot — catherine zeta-bones (@samcorb) October 17, 2021

Just watched a full four minutes of the Succession pilot thinking it was the season 3 premiere — pat regan (@poregan) October 18, 2021

10/10 succession s3 title sequence, no notes pic.twitter.com/TMqtDqUD9W — maya kosoff (@mekosoff) October 18, 2021

Me watching the season premiere of Succession pic.twitter.com/2BuQ6KFJLc — Jason Content (@jasoncontent) October 18, 2021

Tag yourself in this episode of Succession. I'm a pope who followed Kendall on Twitter. — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) October 18, 2021

this is exactly how it feels like to finish ted lasso and have succession back in the span of a few days pic.twitter.com/EM8Rfd7Nj0 — marisa succession spoilers (@stewyhcsseini) October 16, 2021

Dear God, no. Hearts have done a deal with Sky for limited edition shirts 'sponsored' by Waystar RoyCo after (fictional) Roman Roy bought the team in (the fictional) series 2 of (fictional) Succession pic.twitter.com/DwGpRBTH7N — Andy Silvester (@silvesterldn) October 18, 2021

We need to include a rare section break in this tweet roundup because there have been a number of delightful videos featuring musicians performing the theme song, and they deserve to shine. Have some tunes:

Last night I drank beers and arranged the Succession theme tune for string quartet because IM READY TO WATCH THE NEW SEASON NOW PLEASE pic.twitter.com/sEZXXpwadn — Oliver Izod (@oliverizod) October 13, 2021

Sky are playing the Succession theme tune ON LOOP outside the BBC this morning. pic.twitter.com/9T7Ofiv1fc — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 18, 2021

Alright, you've had your fun. Now fuck off back to work.