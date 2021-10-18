Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos
'Succession' Season 3 Premiered Last Night, And It Did Not Disappoint. Here Are The Best Tweets About It
ROMEY TIME VS CRONEY TIME
·Updated:

"Succession" is — at long, long last — back! The first episode of season 3, "Secession," was released on HBO Max last night, bringing with it the twisted dynamics of the Roy family, scandalous glimpses of the inner lives of the ultra-rich and liberal use of various iterations of "fuck." Truly, nature is healing.

Of course, part of the fun of any good show is that it unites fans far and wide on the internet, providing a brief respite from the interminable hamster wheel of discourse. So we invite you to fuck around and take a break today to enjoy these very good fucking tweets about a great fucking show about a deliciously fucked-up family.

We need to include a rare section break in this tweet roundup because there have been a number of delightful videos featuring musicians performing the theme song, and they deserve to shine. Have some tunes:

Alright, you've had your fun. Now fuck off back to work.

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley is an editor at Digg.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

SLEEP NO MORE
inverse.com

While night time awakenings are distressing for most sufferers, there is some evidence from our recent past that suggests this period of wakefulness occurring between two separate sleep periods was the norm.

WHAT'S MY NUMBER?

The US government came up with a value of human life while crunching the numbers on the number of lives certain policies would potentially save. Here's how they ended up with the figure of $10,041,645.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x