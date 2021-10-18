'Succession' Season 3 Premiered Last Night, And It Did Not Disappoint. Here Are The Best Tweets About It
"Succession" is — at long, long last — back! The first episode of season 3, "Secession," was released on HBO Max last night, bringing with it the twisted dynamics of the Roy family, scandalous glimpses of the inner lives of the ultra-rich and liberal use of various iterations of "fuck." Truly, nature is healing.
Of course, part of the fun of any good show is that it unites fans far and wide on the internet, providing a brief respite from the interminable hamster wheel of discourse. So we invite you to fuck around and take a break today to enjoy these very good fucking tweets about a great fucking show about a deliciously fucked-up family.
We need to include a rare section break in this tweet roundup because there have been a number of delightful videos featuring musicians performing the theme song, and they deserve to shine. Have some tunes:
Alright, you've had your fun. Now fuck off back to work.