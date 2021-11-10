Stephen Colbert Makes Paul Rudd Earn His 'Sexiest Man Alive' Title In The Most Over-The-Top Way Possible
Stephen Colbert got the honor to announce Paul Rudd as People Magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive," but not before putting him through some grueling tests as the "official sexiness adjudicator."
Colbert made the "Ant Man" star take a "Sexiest Man Alive" oath: "I do solemnly swear to give the sexiest answers I can, to be a man and to stay alive," Rudd quipped. "So help me McConaughey."
Later, Colbert made Rudd goes through a physical examination and even had him attempt to pull off the "slow-motion water shot."