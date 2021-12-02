Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships
'TRUMP'S COVID TEST IS THE ONLY POSITIVE THING HE'S DONE'
·Updated:

Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel both teed off on Donald Trump on Wednesday night after former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows revealed in a new book that the ex-president tested positive for COVID-19 three days before his debate with Joe Biden.

Kimmel derided Fox News for allowing Trump to go along with the debate without requiring a negative COVID test on the day of the event.

"Fox should not have let him debate!" Kimmel exclaimed. "Joe Biden is 143 years old and debate moderator Chris Wallace is no spring chicken either. He said they were relying on the honor system. You might as well rely on the Dewey Decimal System. Have you met Donald Trump? Of course Typhoid Harry wanted to debate anyway."

Stephen Colbert also roasted Trump for his irresponsible behavior, playing an old clip of himself theorizing that Trump had lied about being sick.

 "You can't go wrong when you bet on the former president lying," Colbert quipped.

[Via The Daily Beast]

Digg Editors
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

TIME TO FOCUS ON THE REAL CRIMINALS
popular.info

A guy was caught stealing $950 in stuff from Walgreens. It led to 309 news stories. Walgreens was caught stealing $4.5 million from employees. It led to 1 story. Wage theft is bigger than all robberies combined but you wouldn't know it watching the news.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x