Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel both teed off on Donald Trump on Wednesday night after former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows revealed in a new book that the ex-president tested positive for COVID-19 three days before his debate with Joe Biden.

Kimmel derided Fox News for allowing Trump to go along with the debate without requiring a negative COVID test on the day of the event.

"Fox should not have let him debate!" Kimmel exclaimed. "Joe Biden is 143 years old and debate moderator Chris Wallace is no spring chicken either. He said they were relying on the honor system. You might as well rely on the Dewey Decimal System. Have you met Donald Trump? Of course Typhoid Harry wanted to debate anyway."

Stephen Colbert also roasted Trump for his irresponsible behavior, playing an old clip of himself theorizing that Trump had lied about being sick.

"You can't go wrong when you bet on the former president lying," Colbert quipped.

[Via The Daily Beast]