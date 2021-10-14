Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos
Artist Creates Original 'Star Wars'-Themed Oil Paintings And It's Like If Bob Ross Had Discovered The Force
JUST X-WINGING IT
·Updated:

While some artists make snow-covered mountains, pastoral fields or calm lake scenes the subjects of their paintings, Turkish artist Naci Caba prefers to paint celestial "Star Wars" surroundings.

Caba found a very receptive audience on Reddit and his "Star Wars"-themed oil paintings have captured the imagination of fans of the franchise, going viral on various subreddits.

Here are a few of Caba's most striking "Star Wars" paintings.

X-Wing Fighters landscape oil painting by me from pics
My oil painting of X-wing starfighters from pics
Death Star oil painting on canvas by me from EmpireDidNothingWrong
Tatooine oil painting on canvas by me from StarWars
My oil painting of Star Destroyers from EmpireDidNothingWrong
My oil painting of X-Wing StarFighters from pics
X-Wing Fighters & The Death Star oil painting by me from StarWars
X-Wing Fighters oil painting on canvas by me from StarWars
My oil painting of X-Wing Fighters on canvas from pics
Oil painting of Star Destroyers on canvas by me from pics


[See more of Naci Caba's paintings on Reddit and on his website]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

