Artist Creates Original 'Star Wars'-Themed Oil Paintings And It's Like If Bob Ross Had Discovered The Force
While some artists make snow-covered mountains, pastoral fields or calm lake scenes the subjects of their paintings, Turkish artist Naci Caba prefers to paint celestial "Star Wars" surroundings.
Caba found a very receptive audience on Reddit and his "Star Wars"-themed oil paintings have captured the imagination of fans of the franchise, going viral on various subreddits.
Here are a few of Caba's most striking "Star Wars" paintings.
[See more of Naci Caba's paintings on Reddit and on his website]