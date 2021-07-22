'Space Jam 2,' Bezos Goes To Space, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got memes about 'Space Jam 2,' Milwaukee's NBA Championship, Jeff Bezos's trip to space and "Now replace _____ with women."
4. Milwaukee's NBA Championship
The meme
The Milwaukee Bucks were crowned NBA champions and were led by their mercurial leader Giannis Antetokounmpo to a 4-2 series victory over the Phoenix Suns. Here're some memorable moments that will be remembered from their first pro basketball title in 50 years.
Examples
Adwait Patil
3. 'Now Replace ______ With Women'
The meme
From what this Twitter user can tell, this meme began with a tongue-in-cheek jab at logical fallacies people often use when they're arguing poorly. Twitter user @hotknife tweeted: "'i hate cigs' now replace cigs with women. not so funny, is it?" Then things just got silly.
Examples
Molly Bradley
2. Jeff Bezos Goes To Space
The meme
On Tuesday, Jeff Bezos launched himself 66 miles above Earth on a Blue Origin space rocket. Shortly after his return, Bezos thanked Amazon employees and customers for making the trip possible, since, in his words, "you guys paid for all of this." Critics were quick to point out that his very expensive trip into space could have been more well-served by investing in causes back on Earth. Or, you know, paying his income taxes.
While Bezos might have enjoyed his 10 minutes in space, we mortal earthlings have the pleasure of enjoying all the memes that have come out in response to Bezos's brief jaunt in the air. From jokes that poke fun at how much Bezos's rocket looks like a penis to memes that contrast Bezos's space trip with the horrendous working conditions Amazon workers face, here are some of the best memes we've seen this week.
Examples
BJ Pang-Chieh Ho
1. 'Space Jam 2'
The meme
The much anticipated reboot of "Space Jam" starring LeBron James came out last week, and the reaction was, uh, not good. What were they thinking with the rapping Porky Pig scene?
But nobody cares what elderly millennial reviewers think, right? Despite the poor reception to the actual movie, netizens attempted to make the most out of the situation by turning lemons into lemonade with jokes and memes about the film.
Examples
James Crugnale
And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank memes about the onslaught of Ted Bundy movies, the 2020 Euro Championship, the pilot shortage and a great photo op with the cast of "The French Dispatch" at Cannes.