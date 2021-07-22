'Space Jam 2,' Bezos Goes To Space, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got memes about 'Space Jam 2,' Milwaukee's NBA Championship, Jeff Bezos's trip to space and "Now replace _____ with women."

4. Milwaukee's NBA Championship

The meme

The Milwaukee Bucks were crowned NBA champions and were led by their mercurial leader Giannis Antetokounmpo to a 4-2 series victory over the Phoenix Suns. Here're some memorable moments that will be remembered from their first pro basketball title in 50 years.



Examples

Coming back home from brunch:



😂😂 https://t.co/CBicFT9Lnk — Doriel No Last Name (@FindingDorie_) July 21, 2021

this Suns crowd is amazing comedy pic.twitter.com/ajpCXhmELM — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) July 18, 2021

It's very unfair for Giannis to have an invisible motorcycle pic.twitter.com/YPqgAlDc11 — The Give Smart Guy (it's back!) (@BobbyBigWheel) July 18, 2021

CP3 and Book after Giannis caught that oop from Jrue Holiday pic.twitter.com/vuz5pDV5lC — Papal Burner (@PapalBurner) July 18, 2021

Giannis breaking the fourth wall after possibly the biggest play of his career is nothing short of amazing. pic.twitter.com/WjdEpA6j3E — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) July 18, 2021

Jrue Holiday reading all slander after the first 2 games pic.twitter.com/iVVD78318z — Justin Garcia 🎙 (@tmjgarcia) July 18, 2021





Adwait Patil

3. 'Now Replace ______ With Women'

The meme

From what this Twitter user can tell, this meme began with a tongue-in-cheek jab at logical fallacies people often use when they're arguing poorly. Twitter user @hotknife tweeted: "'i hate cigs' now replace cigs with women. not so funny, is it?" Then things just got silly.



Examples



"i hate cigs" now replace cigs with women. not so funny, is it? — chloe (@hotkniife) July 16, 2021

"i hate space jam 2" now replace space jam 2 with women. not so funny, is it? — femboj zizek 😵‍💫 (@fembojj) July 17, 2021

"I hate racism", now replace racism with women. Not so funny now is it? — gnome 👼🏻 (@gnomeszs) July 17, 2021

"i hate misogyny" now replace misogyny with women. not so woke huh — Alex (@alexgmurd) July 19, 2021

Some philosophers say consciousness nothing but a epiphenomenal emergent property of the brain. Now replace "consciousness" with "women", not so good, is it? — Existential Comics (@existentialcoms) July 22, 2021

"i don't want to try pegging" ok now replace "try pegging" with "let women vote" ,,,,pretty fucked up man — mate 🙂 (@nateandmufasa) July 22, 2021

"I smoke cigarettes" now replace cigarettes with women. Now society goes wild and calls me the next Jeffry Dahmer — Sex 2 (@femboytruck) July 17, 2021

Molly Bradley

2. Jeff Bezos Goes To Space

The meme

On Tuesday, Jeff Bezos launched himself 66 miles above Earth on a Blue Origin space rocket. Shortly after his return, Bezos thanked Amazon employees and customers for making the trip possible, since, in his words, "you guys paid for all of this." Critics were quick to point out that his very expensive trip into space could have been more well-served by investing in causes back on Earth. Or, you know, paying his income taxes.

While Bezos might have enjoyed his 10 minutes in space, we mortal earthlings have the pleasure of enjoying all the memes that have come out in response to Bezos's brief jaunt in the air. From jokes that poke fun at how much Bezos's rocket looks like a penis to memes that contrast Bezos's space trip with the horrendous working conditions Amazon workers face, here are some of the best memes we've seen this week.



Examples

Congrats to Jeff Bezos on his successful rocket launch. And also for totally not overcompensating for something pic.twitter.com/fI3OMxiaVQ — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) July 20, 2021

sure flying to space is cool but have you ever tried paying income tax — Liz Plank (@feministabulous) July 20, 2021

Jeff Bezos looked down and saw the graceful curvature of the earth and marveled at the peaceful interplay of the planet's blue and green vastnesses. It changed him. "I'm going to take even more HGH," he told crewmates. "A lot more. Also I'd like to get divorced a few more times." — David Roth (@david_j_roth) July 20, 2021

Congrats Jeff Bezos on being the first person to go to space in a dildo — Katy Stoll (@katystoll) July 20, 2021





BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

1. 'Space Jam 2'

The meme

The much anticipated reboot of "Space Jam" starring LeBron James came out last week, and the reaction was, uh, not good. What were they thinking with the rapping Porky Pig scene?

But nobody cares what elderly millennial reviewers think, right? Despite the poor reception to the actual movie, netizens attempted to make the most out of the situation by turning lemons into lemonade with jokes and memes about the film.



Examples

I am tired of this space. These jams. pic.twitter.com/Avo1gxNwNs — Kenny Keil (@kennykeil) July 18, 2021

people keep saying "idk what you expect from space jam" like bugs bunny didn't kiss MJ dead in the mouth in the first one — Zack Fox (@zackfox) July 17, 2021

"daddy look it's bugs bunny"



"no son this is a bad movie the plot is trash" — GoDGeta (@CJSTRO13) July 17, 2021

The Big Chungus joke in Space Jam 2 really made me appreciate the Sonic movie even more for actually being able to do a "remember this outdated character meme" joke in genuinely clever and funny way. pic.twitter.com/XZc5No5oeI — Pizzer Time 🆖 (@time_pizzerNG) July 19, 2021

LeBron legit got carried by Bugs Bunny — LegendOfWinning (@LegendOfWinning) July 17, 2021

Some of the reviews of SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY are missing the point. This movie wasn't made for grown ups, it was made for kids. And if there's one thing that kids today love, it's references to Casablanca and A Clockwork Orange — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) July 16, 2021

Space Jam wasn't made for your old ass. You're looking for a Martin Scorsese film with Bugs Bunny playing the role of a point guard. — The Anonymous Nobody (@el_budget) July 16, 2021





James Crugnale

