Someone Realized The Plot Of 'Taken' Made No Sense And Decided To Take Matters Into His Own Hands
Comedian Josh Weller came to the realization that the 2008 action-thriller "Taken" starring Liam Neeson is premised on an incomprehensible plot point: an 18-year-old traveling to Paris to follow the band U2 on tour in the year 2008.
He decided to try to get to the bottom of how this was written into a mainstream movie by creating his own documentary.
Part 2. pic.twitter.com/40H8VT13vv— Josh Weller (@joshweller) December 21, 2021
[Via Twitter]