Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships
Someone Realized The Plot Of 'Taken' Made No Sense And Decided To Take Matters Into His Own Hands
I STILL HAVEN'T FOUND WHAT I'M LOOKING FOR
·Updated:

Comedian Josh Weller came to the realization that the 2008 action-thriller "Taken" starring Liam Neeson is premised on an incomprehensible plot point: an 18-year-old traveling to Paris to follow the band U2 on tour in the year 2008.

He decided to try to get to the bottom of how this was written into a mainstream movie by creating his own documentary.

[Via Twitter]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x