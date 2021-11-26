Someone Put A Camera On A Cat And Captured Some Adventurous Footage
POV: you're just a little cat exploring a rooftop and avoiding dogs at all costs.
[Via TikTok]
POV: you're just a little cat exploring a rooftop and avoiding dogs at all costs.
[Via TikTok]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
POV: you're just a little cat exploring a rooftop and avoiding dogs at all costs.
The distinctive Americanism is making its way across the world and becoming an unlikely favourite catch-all term.
"You can't tell him to take off his glasses, that's Al Pacino!"
The American yam is not the food it says it is. How that came to be is a story of robbery, reinvention, and identity.
Royal's Justin Blau and Paradigm's Fred Ehrsam on how selling royalties directly to fans could upend record labels.
From sliding phones onto their charging cords to flipping a CD behind him into a disc slot, this guy's coordination is unbelievably good.
Though fruitcake may be the butt of a lot of jokes, there's a reason it secured its place in our cultural firmament.
Happy Shopping! Cyber Week deals have been rolling in, and it's looking for a superb year for shopping. The festivities take place all week long, and we'll be keeping the good times rolling.
That one family member always says they don't want anything for the holidays, so we think it's time to give them what they asked for.
We did not see this coming — and neither did she.
Nobody put too much scrutiny on Daimler… until it decided it wanted some more attention.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
He played himself.
This Thursday marks the 400th anniversary of the first Thanksgiving between the Pilgrims and the Wampanoags — and the 51st anniversary of the National Day of Mourning.
I'm not sure how to cut her off.
A hilarious reimagining of Timothée Chalamet's lines from the sci-fi epic.
This week's characters include a financial news website that claimed "average Americans" were paying $90 for a bottle of wine, a woman who posted the worst Thanksgiving delicacy imaginable and more.
It's a whole process.
This week's advice column roundup includes someone whose husband hired a PI to investigate them before marriage, a person wondering about exclamation points in work emails and more.
As they say, it's tough to make predictions, especially about the future — but it appears a duo of futurologists made some extraordinary prognostications about the world that, as it turns out, were nearly dead on.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
A new coronavirus variant, named B.1.1.529, is spreading rapidly in southern Africa. It could be the nightmare result of vaccine inequality.
No matter how chill your Thanksgiving was, the fact remains that something about Thanksgiving weekend makes us all go absolutely insane. Observe.
Here are a bunch of tech gifts that come highly-rated and are perfect gifts for people on the lookout for new gadgets and gear.
No, no, it looks great! Just out of curiosity, can you, um, undo this?
A toy cactus has been pulled from Walmart's shelves after people realized what it was actually singing.
We've scoured through Amazon and found some of the more off the beaten path gifts that are sure to delight the men in your life who are hardest to surprise.
A Houston socialite was accused of plotting her husband's murder—and of having an affair with her nephew. But Candace Mossler was only getting started.
It's a question that has vexed humankind for generations, but back in 2011, Utah State University students Jesse Budd and Patrick Romero came the closest in answering it.
Unlike the past few handful of years, Xbox is bringing the goods this holiday season. These are our picks for the best games you can buy for Microsoft's platform this holiday season.
In this interview with Vulture, Lindsey Buckingham discusses his best and worst work with Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks and solo endeavors.
Adam Ragusea tackles the culturally-charged issue of whether you should rinse your rice and talks to experts about the benefits.
Unless carefully designed, pandemic office culture risks hurting the least experienced workers in our organizations.
Judge Bruce Schroeder rubbed some people the wrong way during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial but was he actually being unfair? LegalEagle Devin Stone explains why you might've been too quick to judge his handling of the case.
I will get to sleep early; I will warm up adequately. I will not let a bunch of children trick me into a sprinting start.
Rob Dobi called up "Life with Liz," a conservative radio talk show on WSMN 1590 in Nashua, New Hampshire and made a seemingly profound comment filled with as many punk band references as he could think of and the commentators seemed really impressed.
The trial of Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell is expected to include emails about her connections to "powerful men," prosecutors said.
Dreaming of paradise under the moons of Mars.
45 years ago, Paul Simon walked onto the stage of "Saturday Night Live" dressed as a Thanksgiving Day Turkey to sing "Still Crazy After All These Years." It's still one of the show's most legendary skits.
"Fight Club" is so explicit about its provocations that they graduate from subtext to subject, with mixed if vivid results.
The 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz," quite possibly the most famous movie of all time, had a notoriously messy production.
Despite being one of the most developed nations in the world, Germany's medical system is on the brink of collapse from the fourth pandemic wave.
Convinced that daily oil massages can help them grow from an AA to a DD, women are following the advice of a mysterious man who claims to hold the secrets to non-surgical breast enhancement.
"Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" is a mainstay of basic cable — and a rallying cry for a country that is losing touch with itself.
People are remembering the time Russell Brand pushed the envelope a little too far at this Hugo Boss sponsored show after he reminded people they clothed the Nazis during World War II and got himself ejected from the proceedings.
I didn't know where the original had wound up, so I went in search of my own.
We fell in love with this dancing lad at car dealerships and mattress stores around the country, and now he has a prime place on our desk.
The Berkeley Pit, a former copper mine that's become a toxic lake, is deadly to birds. Here's how Mark Mariano, a waterfowl protection specialist, is tasked with scaring them away.