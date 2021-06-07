So This Is What's Going On In God's Head When He Designs A New Animal
Maybe let's workshop that a little bit before we put that into production?
[Via TikTok]
People in the United States no longer agree on the nation's purpose, values, history, or meaning. Is reconciliation possible?
We know he's saying one thing, but we can't help but hear the other.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The Hoh Rainforest of Washington state was once one of the least polluted with human noise. Now, things have changed.
Scientists are finding new ways to probe two not-so-rare conditions to better understand the links between vision, perception and memory.
Sometimes all it takes is a wholesome encounter with a dog in a park to make your day.
This summer is a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to create the body you want. Our fitness columnist designed a 24-step plan to help you work smarter, eat better, and get moving — starting right now.
Burger King said they would be making LGBTQ+ donations during pride month and specifically trolled Chik-Fil-A in its announcement.
The level of work that went into making this is staggering.
Doncic nearly single-handedly took down the Clippers. But for the Mavericks to get much further, he'll need to get others involved.
The blowup of a billionaire duo's 27-year marriage was always going to be rife with drama. Now come the private investigators, rumors of affairs and former employees chafing at NDAs.
Or, in other words, how to become a Terminator in one second.
The new season of 'The Bachelorette' started last night with no Chris Harrison as the ex-host broke up with the franchise.
Bankruptcy code allows companies to abandon "burdensome" properties, a provision companies have tried to use to discard entire oil wells.
French President Emmanuel Macron was visiting a town in southeastern France when a person was seen slapping Macron on the face.
It's good that their chance encounter was with a bobcat kitten and not its mom.
A vast cache of IRS information showing how billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Warren Buffett pay little in income tax compared to their massive wealth — sometimes, even nothing.
It started about a year ago.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Here's a 11-minute supercut that condenses and highlights the most important announcements at WWDC21.
On World Oceans Day, Nat Geo cartographers say the swift current circling Antarctica keeps the waters there distinct and worthy of their own name: the Southern Ocean.
Girlbosses convinced us they would change capitalism. We weren't wrong in hoping they would.
Out in the third division of Polish football a skydiver planted himself right in the middle of a match. Of course the ref was going to reprimand him with a yellow card.
She was a star engineer who warned that messy AI can spread racism. Google brought her in. Then it forced her out. Can Big Tech take criticism from within?
Countless websites, including major news outlets, were offline after an outage at Fastly, a cloud computing provider.
Last year airport travel dipped all over the country. And while the big airports were suffering, Anchorage's Ted Stevens Airport was flourishing.
Life is all about choices.
Some of the biggest names in the business reveal how the mea culpa sausage gets made.
These two kayakers rose to aid of a distressed moose calf that was stranded in the Sheep River in Alberta, Canada.
Though it'll surely have great jokes and smart plotting, 'Rick and Morty' season 5 will have to grapple with the same issues plaguing it since season 2.
Australian police say a wanted man named Hakan Ayik unwittingly helped to distribute the software.
YouTuber Jeff Seal tries to confront some of the worst landlords in New York City.
Mo Brooks just got served with a lawsuit, then doxxed himself while tweeting about it.
A restrictionist mentality is taking over certain segments of the left.
Xena the dog only wakes up from her deep sleep for certain choice words. Skip to 1:40 for the hilarious moment.
The Atlanta Hawks star is the story of the NBA playoffs so far.
Houses are getting more and more expensive. There's a simple fix for that.
My co-workers are refusing to come back to the office and it's getting ridiculous.
A German sexologist wants to export his controversial approach, but the idea faces legal and cultural hurdles.
With a rare miss the Hydraulic Press Channel try their best to fuse coins from around the world into something larger, but nothing seems to stick.
Karl Guthe Jansky, hired to quiet hiss on long-distance phone calls, found radio waves coming from Sagittarius.
The previous two administrations' dogged pursuit of reporters' records demands immediate reform.
The last stand of Rugeley Power Station was demolished on June 6.