This Teeny-Tiny NYC Apartment For Sale For $395K Comes With A Key To Gramercy Park

This 230-square-foot Gramercy studio apartment, located in the heart of New York City, is certainly fun-sized.

For $395,000, you will be given a key to Gramercy Park, a private, fenced-in 2-acre park which carries the lure of exclusivity as there's just ~400 keys in circulation and only being accessible to adjacent property owners.

In addition to the key, you'll also be endowed with this extremely cozy studio, replete with a Murphy bed, a miniature fridge and a double burner cooktop setup.

Some snarky members of the Twitter peanut gallery were incredulous at what you get for the price tag.

this feels like a 30 rock jokehttps://t.co/qeMDVxAKqe — Rachel Holliday Smith (@rachelholliday) March 16, 2021

According to the listing, besides being offered an exclusive key to the park, the lucky buyer gets "11-foot ceilings, mirrored walls and a renovated kitchen and bathroom," and the space is described as having a "bright, lofty vibe to it." And also a very nicely furnished roof deck overlooking the park.

Courtesy of Gabriel Leibowitz Real Estate

Courtesy of Gabriel Leibowitz Real Estate

Courtesy of Gabriel Leibowitz Real Estate

Courtesy of Gabriel Leibowitz Real Estate

[Via 6SqFt]