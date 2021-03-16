👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore Merch
This Teeny-Tiny NYC Apartment For Sale For $395K Comes With A Key To Gramercy Park
HONEY I SHRUNK THE APARTMENT

· Updated:

This 230-square-foot Gramercy studio apartment, located in the heart of New York City, is certainly fun-sized.

For $395,000, you will be given a key to Gramercy Park, a private, fenced-in 2-acre park which carries the lure of exclusivity as there's just ~400 keys in circulation and only being accessible to adjacent property owners.

In addition to the key, you'll also be endowed with this extremely cozy studio, replete with a Murphy bed, a miniature fridge and a double burner cooktop setup.

Some snarky members of the Twitter peanut gallery were incredulous at what you get for the price tag.

According to the listing, besides being offered an exclusive key to the park, the lucky buyer gets "11-foot ceilings, mirrored walls and a renovated kitchen and bathroom," and the space is described as having a "bright, lofty vibe to it." And also a very nicely furnished roof deck overlooking the park.

Courtesy of Gabriel Leibowitz Real Estate
Courtesy of Gabriel Leibowitz Real Estate
Courtesy of Gabriel Leibowitz Real Estate
Courtesy of Gabriel Leibowitz Real Estate

[Via 6SqFt]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample