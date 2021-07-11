Should My Wife And I Continue To Force Our Daughter To Ride Roller Coasters Even Though She Hates Them, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

Should My Wife And I Continue To Force Our 12-Year-Old Daughter To Ride Roller Coasters Even Though She Hates Them?

One of my daughters, who is 12, hates roller coasters. I'm not sure why, but she has always despised them. My wife will not let her just sit out the amusement park rides. When my daughter was younger, she would kick and scream, and my wife would just pick her up and put her on the ride even if she was crying. She insists "she'll learn to enjoy them," but so far she hasn't. Now that our daughter is older, my wife still forces her on the rides by threatening to ground her or take away electronics. My daughter isn't afraid of heights or prone to motion sickness. I've asked her why she doesn't like roller coasters, and she just says they make her feel weird. I've never met anyone who dislikes roller coasters without a reason. At this point, I'm ready to just let her do something else for the day so we don't have to deal with her attitude, but my wife is still insistent that she rides these rides. Is there a reason she's acting like this? Is there a way to get her to enjoy them so we can finally have peace?

[Slate]

Jamilah Lemieux vehemently questions the letter writer's judgment. "I am begging you, as a former kid who hated and was afraid of roller coasters, to stop trying to force her into enjoying something she clearly doesn't and instead, allow her to spend the day with a friend, grandparents, anyone who won't make her miserable and call it a family activity," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Do I Have To Buy A New Vacation Wardrobe To Comply With My In-Laws' Modesty Requirements For Women?

A few months ago, my husband and I, along with his parents, his sister and her husband, decided to go to a lake resort for a week this summer. Each couple paid for their accommodations separately. My husband's sister married into a very religious family with a strict "modesty" dress code for women. When we are with just her and her husband, I don't have to comply with it (they're more liberal). But if her in-laws are there, my in-laws ask that I do comply. I have done so when we visit this family, when we attend events hosted by them, and when my own in-laws host events to which they are invited… However, several members of this family, who live near the resort, have now decided they would like to come, too. My MIL texted me, "Sorry! But you'll have to dress modestly!" And then my SIL followed up with a link to where I could buy a modest "bathing dress" with sleeves, a long skirt and "swimming leggings." For the record, their dress code is quite strict. Women cannot wear pants, only skirts and dresses. Tops must cover shoulders and elbows. Necklines must be at the clavicle. Skirts must extend past the knee. I was looking forward to this vacation. I don't want to buy a week's worth of modest clothing. I don't want to wear a bathing dress. I want to wear my chosen clothing. My planned wardrobe for this trip is far from risque (my own in-laws are going to be there, after all!). But my one-piece swimsuit, sundresses (even with a shawl) and jeans/shorts/hiking pants still violate all their requirements. My husband says he'll "back me up," but he's not going to "start anything." So it's up to me. Am I being rude for not abiding by modesty requirements on a trip that I'm paying for, and using my vacation days for? Should I give my MIL and SIL fair warning that I'm not going to comply (so that this family can decide accordingly if they want to come)? Is it best to ask forgiveness rather than permission and wear the clothing I'd planned? Or must I cancel and stay home?

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin note that the in-laws are surely frequently in contact with women who don't comply with their dress code and offer the letter writer a script. "I am afraid that I won't be able to purchase an entirely new wardrobe for this trip," they suggest saying, "but will do my best to comply with the dress standards when we are visiting their rooms or are invited out by them." Read the rest of their answer.

Should I Go Along With My Fiancée's Plan To Raise Our Future Kids As A 'Tiger Mom'?

My fiancée wants to be a "tiger mom". Neither of us were raised this way, but she likes what she has heard about it. We are now brushing up on the piano and violin, which our future children will be expected to master. We have cut down on compliments to each other, since praise must be earned. I like her determination, but I wonder how this would actually work out with a child of ours. Should I just keep rolling with this? She now wants to try for a baby as soon as we're married, although it seems like we should first take more time to become proficient ourselves in the things our kids will be spending hours per day on.

[Slate]

Doyin Richards points out that the letter writer has an equal say in how they and their fiancée raise their kids. "It seems like you're bending to everything she wants and that is not the way you want to start a marriage and a parenting partnership," he writes. "Get all of your concerns, hopes, fears, and dreams out in the open before you walk down the aisle." Read the rest of his answer.

Why Don't Mothers Today Teach Their Daughters To Treat Men With Respect?

When my sons were growing up, I tried to teach them how to treat women with respect (the way I wanted to be treated). Funny, but mothers today don't seem to care that their daughters should treat their husbands with respect. My daughters-in-law have no inkling of how fortunate they are. One has been so sassy with me it is shocking how disrespectful she is, but everyone is supposed to treat her as royalty. She constantly plays the victim and treats me as her subordinate. The other daughter-in-law is a slob. Her house is a shambles. Sad! Parents today seem to be wrapped up in their own advancements and ignore their responsibilities.

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson observes that the letter writer's sons presumably tolerate or enable their spouses' ostensible bad behavior. "I assume that your sons do deserve better, but confident, self-assured, and emotionally actualized men tend to choose more suitable partners," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Why Doesn't My Girlfriend Naturally Want To Send Me Nude Pictures?

My girlfriend refuses to send me intimate pictures. We don't see each other much anymore because of school and our busy schedules, so I feel really neglected. I'm wondering if she even likes me anymore. I don't want to pressure her, but I'm curious as to why she wouldn't naturally want to send pictures. Do you think this is a sign of a bigger issue?

[UExpress]

Harriette Cole explains that sharing nude photos creates a privacy liability. "Too often, explicit photos shared between lovers end up in the wrong hands, and someone ends up paying a hefty price for the indiscretion," she writes. "Even the most discreet recipient of said photos could have them in an unprotected space where someone else might access them." Read the rest of her answer.

Are Brownies Sometimes Cake?

Recently I and some (fully vaccinated) friends got together for a cookout, and one of them brought a tray of frosted brownies. I made the case that this was essentially cake, while others contend they are simply brownies. Since the definitions for cake and brownie are pretty similar, we settled on the term "brownie cake." Settle this debate, please and thank you.

[Defector]

Drew Magary rules that brownies are never cake. "If they ever taste like cake, that means that you made some fucking horrible brownies," he writes. "The frosting doesn't matter either way." Read the rest of his answer.