Scottish Woman Has Some Honest Questions About Weird Parts Of American Culture
These are good questions. We have no good answers.
[Via TikTok]
The Pacific Crest Trail is as dangerous as it is beautiful. This is the story of one young hiker who never made it home.
The news business operates in a marketplace that offers penalties for reporting the news but lots of rewards for indulging a consumer's worst cravings.
Daniel LaBelle demonstrates how jedi masters would use their powers in their day-to-day activities.
How Linksys' most famous router, the WRT54G, tripped into legendary status because of an undocumented feature that slipped through during a merger.
Meredith Aldis was trying to ask Greene about reports that said she expressed support for violence against prominent Democrats.
"I would encourage anyone who's in the hedge fund unit to do it."
A witness "watched Maxwell direct a room full of underage girls to kiss, dance, and touch one another in a sexual way for [her] and Epstein to watch," newly unsealed documents say.
Danskos, Crocs, and Blundstones have long been lifesavers for nurses, food service workers, and other people who spend all day on their feet.
Chamath Palihapitiya dukes it out with CNBC's Scott Wapner over the drama surrounding GameStop stocks.
Martha Stewart talks to CNBC Make It about her health and wellness routine, where she gets her drive, how she handles stress and getting the COVID vaccine.
They're just as good at recognizing messes as women — they just don't feel the same pressure to clean them up.
Heather Mewshaw also appears to manage a group of ASL interpreters who provide sign language accompaniments to right-wing videos.
Fox News pundits provided Donald Trump with fawning coverage, something they are criticizing others about doing with Joe Biden now.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
The New Yorker's Jane Mayer took a peek inside the lobby of the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC, which can hold 625 people, and it appeared largely abandoned.
There is very good reason for everyone to file a federal tax return this year, even if your 2020 income was so low that the IRS doesn't require you to file.
"Cowboy boots can swallow any outfit, and they are itchy with connotations: Yes, I'm from Texas, but no, not like that."
We don't know what really happened between TikTok user Kalie Shorr and her friend Amy, but we're just here for the music.
History struggles to reconcile the Blackwell sisters' deepest contradictions: as women who sought their own advancement while opposing women's rights, as doctors for whom the etiology of disease lay in moral degeneracy.
Vintage stocks are hot. But you'll probably be better off in the long run if you keep your cool.
COVID-19 is evolving. Why now?
Gavin Matts explains how everyone in his generation is doing extremely badly.
On March 11, 2020, many of our lives were forever changed. No, I am not making reference to the pandemic, but rather something much more pleasant and amusing — the ideal antidote to everything else that was happening in the world back then. That was the day that Architectural Digest posted its instantly iconic Open Door video with actress Dakota Johnson, in which she gives viewers a tour of her LA home.
If you're browsing Google Earth, you might be curious about what these ponds are doing in the Utah desert.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a favorite question he asks candidates at every job interview to tell whether they're lying. And according to one study, it's actually effective.
It's become a viral phenomenon: partners who co-opt social justice and anti-capitalism to justify cheating, lying and plain-weird shit.
This guy refuses to cooperate with the cops during a traffic stop and ends up ruining date night for himself and his girlfriend.
Who will protect the hedge funds from the free market?
Which consumer brands generate the most Google searches around the world?
Christina Lopez and Armand Albaret act out how the vaccine discourse has been going in this hilarious PSA parody.
Never mind what's actually going on with GameStop and Wall Street: here are all the great memes about it. Enjoy.
The 25-year-old's contradictory messaging reflects a party uncertain of its own future.
One is really melodious. The other, well, isn't.
Greene has repeatedly tried to distance herself from QAnon, but she has never disowned the conspiracy movement.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
It's funny to see hedge funds lose to Redditors. But there are better ways to fight financial predators.
The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized the use of two COVID-19 vaccines, one each from Moderna and Pfizer. But when it comes to side effects, what's the difference between the Moderna and Pfizer shots?
This is how helpful it is, raising minimum wage to $15 an hour.
And getting rid of it will take a lot of work.
Shortly after the 2020 election, this award-winning writer reflected on the massive Hollywood blockbuster that became an unexpected source of political emotion for her in the aftermath of Donald Trump's victory.
Facebook ads are persistent and eye-catching but sometimes a complete scam.
Apple's top-notch AirPods Pro are 20% off today, and that's near the lowest price we've seen them hit.
If you get lost in the wilderness, don't panic. Most people are found within three days, so you'll need a solid plan to help you last until then.
Tony Hawk might be getting up there in years, but he's still got it.
Douglass Mackey, a white nationalist troll who ran a Trump-boosting Twitter account as "Ricky Vaughn," is accused of using memes to spread misinformation and disenfranchise voters during the 2016 election.
"The least interesting part of Kim's life is probably the ending," says the director of a new HBO series that tells the story of the investigation into the Swedish journalist's murder.