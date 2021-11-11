Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos
THE OLD SWITCHEROO
Ryan Reynolds was scheduled to appear on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and Will Ferrell was scheduled to appear on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" but the duo pulled the old switcheroo and appeared in lieu of the other on the two late night shows. The stunt forced the two actors to promote projects that they had nothing to do with.

The prank seemingly threw off Jimmy Fallon, who appeared taken aback by the sudden substitution.

In contrast, Jimmy Kimmel was a good sport about the whole thing and asked Ferrell the questions he had originally planned to ask Reynolds.

