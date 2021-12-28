Roku City Is On Lockdown, We Have JPEGs At Home And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

At the end of the year, we're taking to heart the lessons from "A Christmas Carol": honor the past (before we lived in a pandemic), live in the present (in which the pandemic makes holidays more complicated than they already were) and be highly skeptical of the future and try to change it.

Happy new year, everyone.

The boys are at it again:

The Boys Are Back In Town: But Should They Be? A guide to going home for the holidays in 2021 — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) December 22, 2021

2. This isn't a UPS driver, this is the literal Grinch:

Our UPS driver remains an absolute king. He just made my son's day. pic.twitter.com/AnCDEbG7TO — Alex Bean (@ABeanTweeting) December 23, 2021

3. She's right:

(my child is crying outside the nft store) not today we have plenty of jpegs at home — christamas (@christapeterso) December 22, 2021

4. Still tastes good tbh:

There's something off about the food at Starbucks. Like it came out of a printer. +1 HP type food. My cousin tried carrying a croissant out of the store and he woke up in a field where the crows hadn't rendered yet — Thomas🐉 (@len0killer) December 22, 2021

5. Can't wait:

Web4 is just people going outside again — Toby 🏠 (@tobydoyhowell) December 22, 2021

6. Oh to be a fly on the wall while this happens:

About to watch Matrix 4 as it was meant to be seen: in a living room with my in-laws, who haven't seen Matrix 1. — Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) December 25, 2021

7. Good Christmas gift idea for next year:

Mother in law asked if I had any wine glasses. yeah I keep them next to my bars of gold and first edition shakespeares. Get real — Losing it (@prophethusband) December 23, 2021

8. At least we can still surveil them from our screens:

Roku City just reinstated their lockdown :/ — Andrea More (@amore_orless) December 22, 2021

9. Smart:

Eating my 8 spiders on New Years Day this year to get it out of the way — Peter Mor*n (tweet daddy esq.) (@Impetermoran) December 27, 2021

10. Too real. Pain.

Ending 2019 Starting 2022 pic.twitter.com/A1xszTfKVz — 🎊 Muppet History 🎉 (@HistoryMuppet) December 28, 2021





For more great tweets, check out our last roundup, and our holiday roundup.