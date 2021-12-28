Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships
Roku City Is On Lockdown, We Have JPEGs At Home And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets
WEB4 IS GONNA BE LIT
Updated:

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

At the end of the year, we're taking to heart the lessons from "A Christmas Carol": honor the past (before we lived in a pandemic), live in the present (in which the pandemic makes holidays more complicated than they already were) and be highly skeptical of the future and try to change it.

Happy new year, everyone.

  1. The boys are at it again:

2. This isn't a UPS driver, this is the literal Grinch:

3. She's right:

4. Still tastes good tbh:

5. Can't wait:

6. Oh to be a fly on the wall while this happens:

7. Good Christmas gift idea for next year:

8. At least we can still surveil them from our screens:

9. Smart:

10. Too real. Pain.



Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley is an editor at Digg.

