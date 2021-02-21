👋 Welcome to Digg

This Reddit Thread About A Woman Who Accidentally Created An Army Of Crows Is The Best Bird Story You'll Ever Read
I JUST CAWED TO SAY I LOVE YOU

· Updated:

In a viral thread shared on Reddit's r/legaladvice, Redditor u/cranne inquired about whether she would be held legally responsible if crows that she was taking care of, which suddenly became her bodyguards, attacked people. She was inspired by a nature program she was watching which explained that if you "feed and befriend" a crow, they'll "bring you small gifts." Her generosity worked beyond her wildest imagination as the crows she was feeding grew into a small corvid militia and began defending her territory.

When a neighbor came over to visit, the crows violently dive bombed her, which inspired u/cranne to turn to Reddit to see if she'd be liable for injuries caused by the crows.

[oregon] I accidentally created an army of crow body guards. Am I liable if my murder attempts murder? from legaladvice

Someone observed this phenomenon is called "resource guarding."

The legal experts in the thread thought it would be "a stretch" for someone to win a case against her.

Comment from discussion Pure-Applesauce's comment from discussion "[oregon] I accidentally created an army of crow body guards. Am I liable if my murder attempts murder?".

A few months later, it turned out one of the crows actually "saved a life."

In an update this week, u/cranne explained that after reaching out to her local Audubon Society chapter, they thought feeding the crows was acceptable and suggested having the neighbors begin feeding them as well to better socialize them. This suggestion worked, and the dive bombings stopped.

After an elderly neighbor slipped and fell, the crows began "going ballistic" and helped draw attention to the fallen man.

[oregon] I accidentally created an army of crow body guards. Am I liable if my murder attempts murder? UPDATE: The crows saved a life from legaladvice

In conclusion, befriend a crow today, they could save your life.

[Via Twitter]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

