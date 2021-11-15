This Reddit Thread Of The Worst Christmas Gifts People Have Ever Received Might Forever Change Your Holiday Shopping Plans

They say it's the thought that counts, but sometimes an especially bad gift can completely ruin Christmas.

A viral thread on r/AskReddit asked the community about the worst Christmas presents they'd ever received, and many were more than happy to oblige in sharing memories of some truly terrible gifts.

Some of the best (worst?) responses from Redditors range from completely bonkers (a car crash kit?!) to quite tragic.

Here's a roundup of some of our favorite answers from the thread — some people's parents/relatives are the absolute worst.

When I was 16, she gave me a rag to clean my car windows. Then waited until we were alone and told me she only got me that much because my grandpa bullied her into it and if it had been up to her I wouldn't have gotten anything.— Spinach_Puffs

Started loving computers at age 7 in 92 (ZX Spectrum and then 186, 286 etc) at our local kids club, kept on going, learned to code early, was addicted to everything related to them. Grandma called me and told me she had sent money to my parents to buy me a PC ( at 11, in 96). I was so excited, al my friends could not wait to see it and play with me, I could not sleep for days on end. Then Christmas Eve came ( we do the gifts in the evening). Rushed under the tree aaaaand ... surprise .. I .. got .. a mobile electronic organ player. My Mom told me " it has buttons right ? Just like a computer" ... ( she took the money and bought an automatic washing machine). I'm still f*cking upset Mom ! — tgh_hmn

So I was dating a guy for a few months when Christmas rolled around. He had recently started a new job that required travel and this was before smart phones and built in GPS in your car were common, so I splurged a bit and got him a Garmin to help him find his way. Thoughtful, useful, but not too sentimental; it felt perfect for where the relationship was at the time.

Due to schedules, we couldn't get together until a few days after Christmas. In my haste to go see him, I walked right out the door without his gift. I didn't realize it until I got to his house and I felt terrible, but he said, "No worries, I'll give you your gifts now and I'll just get mine later."

Cool. So he goes into the other room and comes back with two wrapped gifts. I noticed some of the paper was messed up like it had been rewrapped, but didn't think much of it in the moment.

I carefully unwrapped the first package.

It was a MMA magazine. That had clearly been read.

I was... confused.

I do not like MMA. Not even a little bit. Nor have I ever expressed interest in MMA. Not once.

He, on the other hand, loved all things MMA.

Trying to move on, I politely thanked him, set the magazine down, and refocused on the next gift.

I could tell it was a DVD from the shape of the package.

And indeed, it was a DVD. A Forrest Gump DVD. With the cellophane wrapper missing.

Now don't get me wrong, Forrest Gump is a solid choice. Except, I already owned a Forrest Gump DVD. And now here I was suddenly the proud owner of a second copy that appeared used.

I again thanked him and sat there quietly, trying to wrap my head around how he could have arrived at the conclusion that a used magazine on a topic I didn't like and a secondhand DVD of something I already owned would make for good Christmas gifts.

He also got a little quiet, then sheepishly volunteered, "I, uh, got bored so I watched the movie yesterday."

I just stared.

"And then I, uh, hadn't seen that issue yet... so I went ahead and read through it. I think you'll really like it!"

I slowly responded, "So... you got me a magazine because you wanted to read it and then watched the movie you got for me because you were bored?"

His only response was, "Well yeah, I guess so."

I left not long after.

The next day, I returned the Garmin for a full refund.

About a week later, he called and said he didn't think it was working out. "No problem," I said, "I don't think it's working out either."

As we were wrapping up the call, expressing well wishes and all that, he paused for a beat and said, "Hey, uh, were you still going to give me that Christmas present?"

TLDR; MMA magazine that had been read and a used Forrest Gump DVD — beehaw7