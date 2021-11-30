Reddit Weighed In On Things That Are Socially Acceptable Now, But Will Shock Future Generations
Have you ever watched an old movie and felt shocked by how much they smoke? Maybe you'll even quip, "I can't believe THAT was so widespread."
Then you suddenly realize that even in our so-called enlightened age, we put up with many problematic yet socially accepted customs and behaviors that might completely appall future generations.
Redditor LainLain queried the r/AskReddit community about things that people in the future will probably be aghast about. Here's a roundup of a few of the most intriguing responses from the viral thread.
Vaping
Five Day/40 Hour Work Weeks
Factory Farmed Meat
Breeding Dogs With Smooshed Faces
Privatized American Health Care
Hazardous Building Materials
Single Use Plastic
(Here's the video about plastic pollution the Redditor is referencing.)
Or Any Product That Consciously Harms The Environment
Highways
Tanning Beds
Bottled Water
Sleep Deprivation
