Cyber Monday Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships
Reddit Weighed In On Things That Are Socially Acceptable Now, But Will Shock Future Generations
PEOPLE WERE OKAY WITH THAT?

Have you ever watched an old movie and felt shocked by how much they smoke? Maybe you'll even quip, "I can't believe THAT was so widespread."

Then you suddenly realize that even in our so-called enlightened age, we put up with many problematic yet socially accepted customs and behaviors that might completely appall future generations.

Redditor LainLain queried the r/AskReddit community about things that people in the future will probably be aghast about. Here's a roundup of a few of the most intriguing responses from the viral thread.

Like cigarettes in the 60s what's a current thing people in the future are gonna look back and say "I can't believe THAT was so widespread"? from AskReddit

Vaping

Comment from discussion Apart-Scale's comment from discussion "Like cigarettes in the 60s what's a current thing people in the future are gonna look back and say "I can't believe THAT was so widespread"?".
Comment from discussion Quit_social_media's comment from discussion "Like cigarettes in the 60s what's a current thing people in the future are gonna look back and say "I can't believe THAT was so widespread"?".
Comment from discussion Jim105's comment from discussion "Like cigarettes in the 60s what's a current thing people in the future are gonna look back and say "I can't believe THAT was so widespread"?".

Five Day/40 Hour Work Weeks

Comment from discussion MonkeyPunchBaby's comment from discussion "Like cigarettes in the 60s what's a current thing people in the future are gonna look back and say "I can't believe THAT was so widespread"?".
Comment from discussion Kevin-W's comment from discussion "Like cigarettes in the 60s what's a current thing people in the future are gonna look back and say "I can't believe THAT was so widespread"?".
Comment from discussion Orange_Kid's comment from discussion "Like cigarettes in the 60s what's a current thing people in the future are gonna look back and say "I can't believe THAT was so widespread"?".

Factory Farmed Meat

Comment from discussion Ga_Verder's comment from discussion "Like cigarettes in the 60s what's a current thing people in the future are gonna look back and say "I can't believe THAT was so widespread"?".
Comment from discussion RogersGotYourFace's comment from discussion "Like cigarettes in the 60s what's a current thing people in the future are gonna look back and say "I can't believe THAT was so widespread"?".

Breeding Dogs With Smooshed Faces

Comment from discussion herstoryhistory's comment from discussion "Like cigarettes in the 60s what's a current thing people in the future are gonna look back and say "I can't believe THAT was so widespread"?".
Comment from discussion DelightfullyUnusual's comment from discussion "Like cigarettes in the 60s what's a current thing people in the future are gonna look back and say "I can't believe THAT was so widespread"?".

Privatized American Health Care

Comment from discussion lovely_ginger's comment from discussion "Like cigarettes in the 60s what's a current thing people in the future are gonna look back and say "I can't believe THAT was so widespread"?".
Comment from discussion c-williams88's comment from discussion "Like cigarettes in the 60s what's a current thing people in the future are gonna look back and say "I can't believe THAT was so widespread"?".

Hazardous Building Materials

Comment from discussion HairySquid68's comment from discussion "Like cigarettes in the 60s what's a current thing people in the future are gonna look back and say "I can't believe THAT was so widespread"?".
Comment from discussion Surely_Nawt's comment from discussion "Like cigarettes in the 60s what's a current thing people in the future are gonna look back and say "I can't believe THAT was so widespread"?".

Single Use Plastic

Comment from discussion ParadePaard's comment from discussion "Like cigarettes in the 60s what's a current thing people in the future are gonna look back and say "I can't believe THAT was so widespread"?".
Comment from discussion JediDanni's comment from discussion "Like cigarettes in the 60s what's a current thing people in the future are gonna look back and say "I can't believe THAT was so widespread"?".
Comment from discussion snortimus's comment from discussion "Like cigarettes in the 60s what's a current thing people in the future are gonna look back and say "I can't believe THAT was so widespread"?".
Comment from discussion 13143's comment from discussion "Like cigarettes in the 60s what's a current thing people in the future are gonna look back and say "I can't believe THAT was so widespread"?".

(Here's the video about plastic pollution the Redditor is referencing.)

Or Any Product That Consciously Harms The Environment

Comment from discussion davewtameloncamp's comment from discussion "Like cigarettes in the 60s what's a current thing people in the future are gonna look back and say "I can't believe THAT was so widespread"?".

Highways

Comment from discussion VitaminKnee's comment from discussion "Like cigarettes in the 60s what's a current thing people in the future are gonna look back and say "I can't believe THAT was so widespread"?".
Comment from discussion lostkarma4anonymity's comment from discussion "Like cigarettes in the 60s what's a current thing people in the future are gonna look back and say "I can't believe THAT was so widespread"?".

Tanning Beds

Comment from discussion WishboneTalbot's comment from discussion "Like cigarettes in the 60s what's a current thing people in the future are gonna look back and say "I can't believe THAT was so widespread"?".
Comment from discussion PFthroaway's comment from discussion "Like cigarettes in the 60s what's a current thing people in the future are gonna look back and say "I can't believe THAT was so widespread"?".
Comment from discussion ssgonzalez11's comment from discussion "Like cigarettes in the 60s what's a current thing people in the future are gonna look back and say "I can't believe THAT was so widespread"?".

Bottled Water

Comment from discussion mgstauff's comment from discussion "Like cigarettes in the 60s what's a current thing people in the future are gonna look back and say "I can't believe THAT was so widespread"?".
Comment from discussion Mikegaede's comment from discussion "Like cigarettes in the 60s what's a current thing people in the future are gonna look back and say "I can't believe THAT was so widespread"?".

Sleep Deprivation

Comment from discussion TexLH's comment from discussion "Like cigarettes in the 60s what's a current thing people in the future are gonna look back and say "I can't believe THAT was so widespread"?".
Comment from discussion With_Trees's comment from discussion "Like cigarettes in the 60s what's a current thing people in the future are gonna look back and say "I can't believe THAT was so widespread"?".

Facebook

Comment from discussion EssenceHeaded's comment from discussion "Like cigarettes in the 60s what's a current thing people in the future are gonna look back and say "I can't believe THAT was so widespread"?".
Comment from discussion rake2204's comment from discussion "Like cigarettes in the 60s what's a current thing people in the future are gonna look back and say "I can't believe THAT was so widespread"?".

[Read more about things future generations will be shocked we were okay with at r/AskReddit]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

Just because it's cold during end-of-year gift giving doesn't mean your outdoorsy friends aren't excited about gear for hiking and camping. In fact, the off season is perfect for quiet hikes and ultra-chill camping trips as long as they have everything necessary for a toasty warm adventure.

CONGRATULATIONS, YOU PLAYED YOURSELF
gawker.com

Throughout its 18 seasons, Top Chef has always been a cut above other food competition shows. Although the show has produced an impressive number of successful alumni, it has also churned out a heaping handful of underseasoned disgraces.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x