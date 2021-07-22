Reading For Pain, Spreading The Word Of God In A Ferrari And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

Despite the COVID variants going around, we are taking advantage of summer weather to venturing outside and socialize again. And honestly, it's not worth the effort, because no one knows how to behave anymore. See for yourself.

Please be sure to put sunscreen on your prince of darkness when you take him for a walk:

one of life's small joys is seeing a normal looking family with an extremely goth teenager trudging along beside them. taking the prince of darkness for a day out — Ian (@imgrandsure) July 17, 2021

2. Yes. Yes, it did.

did it hurt? when you fell in the bathroom — dr. rob huge (@OkButStill) July 20, 2021

3. Turns out being the mayor is not, in fact, a state of mind.

Today a guy came up to me at a booth I was volunteering at for Pride and I was like "you look really familiar" and he said "I'm the mayor" to which I replied "the mayor of what?" 😭 it was Jacob Frey — Raving Rykman Rykken (@Svenska34) July 17, 2021

4. Good to see people resuming their pre-pandemic habits:

jason derulo has fallen down the stairs at the 2021 mlb home run derby pic.twitter.com/HFHCf1Tmlx — Desus Nice (@desusnice) July 13, 2021

5. Honestly though:

I don't understand why bugs come INSIDE 😒when they got the WHOLE OUTSIDE !! — Ar'mon And Trey (@armonandtrey) July 19, 2021

6. OK he's right:

y'all make fun of men without bed frames but guess who physically can't have monsters under the bed now, huh? — Arthur Morgan Hate Account (@ArthurMorganSux) July 18, 2021

7. This is genius:

My kid discovered you can photocopy anything and now he's trying to prank me pic.twitter.com/tY71XeHer1 — Jennifer Griffin Graham (@jgriffingraham) July 17, 2021

8. Same:

I got 37 tabs open in my head rn — ✨(3 days limit) (@rexvibing) July 19, 2021

9. Oh.

reading for pleasure implies the existence of reading for pain — Rachel (@femaleredhead) July 20, 2021

10. If you really do have to go outside, for any reason, might as well make it snappy.

No faster way to spread the word of God than with a Ferrari 458 https://t.co/n2XzfHPyLI — SimSZN (@FlashSZN) July 20, 2021

