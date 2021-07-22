Trending
Reading For Pain, Spreading The Word Of God In A Ferrari And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets
THE MAYOR OF WHAT
Updated:

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

Despite the COVID variants going around, we are taking advantage of summer weather to venturing outside and socialize again. And honestly, it's not worth the effort, because no one knows how to behave anymore. See for yourself.

  1. Please be sure to put sunscreen on your prince of darkness when you take him for a walk:

2. Yes. Yes, it did.

3. Turns out being the mayor is not, in fact, a state of mind.

4. Good to see people resuming their pre-pandemic habits:

5. Honestly though:

6. OK he's right:

7. This is genius:

8. Same:

9. Oh.

10. If you really do have to go outside, for any reason, might as well make it snappy.

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley is an editor at Digg.

