Rayssa Leal Just Won The Silver Medal For Street Skateboarding At The Age Of 13. Here's A Video Of Her Skateboarding When She Was Seven
Brazil's Rayssa Leal and Japan's Momiji Nishiya just nabbed the silver and gold medals in the first Olympic women's street skateboarding event. And it's amazing watching how skilled both of them are at the tender age of 13.
It's also amazing to look back at footage of Leal skateboarding when she was seven and how fearless she already was then.
The video shows Leal falling multiple times before finally nailing the landing in perfect form.
