Professional Pastry Chef Reveals The Things She Doesn't Allow In Her Kitchen
We'll never think about wooden spoons the same way again.
[Via TikTok]
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
We'll never think about wooden spoons the same way again.
[Via TikTok]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
It would seem easier and more humane to let whatever is to be the story of Claudia's passage into adulthood and independence play out in private. But that has, of course, never been the way this nation operates.
I'm right to be skeptical of this... right?
He has heart, but not good aim.
Bears and icy lakes don't mix well together.
Once you get the hang of broiling, it will quickly become a cooking method you return to over and over again.
The queen of "galactic country" is following up a career-defining album (and a divorce) with a little help from Bach, Greek tragedy, and magic mushrooms
We'll never think about wooden spoons the same way again.
The social media platform was booted offline in January after the Capitol Hill insurrection.
Valerie Taylor has been diving with great whites for nearly 50 years.
The documentary traces the rise of Christopher Wallace, aka The Notorious B.I.G., a New York City, and global, rap icon.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
While the former president has been banned from Shopify, independent sellers are still pushing Trump gear.
Thank goodness she dodged the charge in the nick of time.
We chat with Dax Shepard, Rob Corddry and Jethro Bovington about how their show is crushing stereotypes about masculinity.
Here's how the paternoster elevators in Prague, one of the last of its kind, works.
Judd was in the central African country to study endangered bonobos when the accident occurred.
Fans everywhere. Players riding to camps on bikes. Endless tales of offseason trips and ski-lift falls. Spring training is special and now entirely different.
In an odd twist of fate, Bettany was at the lowest point of his career when he received a phone call he was playing Vision in the Marvel movies.
In California, where the massive number of COVID-19 deaths has inundated funeral homes, one legislator hopes the Golden State becomes the next place to legalize the process of converting bodies into soil.
Critics say Charles River who bleeds horseshoe crabs for vaccine testing is endangering the animal & environment for profit when synthetic alternative available.
After the Senate acquitted Donald Trump, Trump's defense attorney Michael van der Veen was interviewed by CBSN anchor Lana Zak. The interview quickly became heated.
By discovering our latent passion for hobbies, we have found a way to find ourselves within ourselves during the pandemic.
There's Godzilla and King Kong. And then there's Wayne.
Want to keep a close eye on your front step, back yard and garage door? This three-pack of Blink cameras is $70 off today.
Interviews with nearly two dozen people with knowledge of the group's workings reveal a culture of infighting, sexist language and disparate treatment.
Claudia Conway, the famous daughter of Kellyanne Conway, sang her heart out for Katy Perry and the other "American Idol" judges.
In recent weeks, U.S. coronavirus case data — long a closely-watched barometer of the pandemic's severity — has sent some encouraging signals. But scientists are split on why, exactly, it is happening.
It has problems common to several Southern states, like a high rate of poverty, but also an inheritance of violence.
Some predictions were prescient, but not all of them match how we're actually living today.
Now that we've gotten a look at the genomes of archaic humans, researchers are trying to determine whether our differences are due to genetics.
A closer look at copper, cryotherapy, compression and float tanks.
Around 170 manatees were spotted interacting with dolphins in the shallow waters of Florida.
A decade ago, as part of his stand-up act, a Canadian comedian began telling a joke about a disabled young singer. This is how that joke ended up in front of the country's top court.
It's 2021, and the nation is reckoning with representation and icons of yore. Is it time to replace this national mascot — and with who?
In the wake of "Framing Britney Spears," the media's treatment of other stars is being reexamined, such as this 2013 Lindsay Lohan interview with David Letterman which resurfaced this week.
Researchers only drilled through an Antarctic ice shelf to sample sediment. Instead, they found animals that weren't supposed to be there.
As MacKenzie and Jeff Bezos, the couple's donations were mostly unremarkable. Then came a divorce and her $6 billion gift — a true feat — which upstaged her ex-husband, who has pledged big numbers but has been slower to spend.
The 4-hour long saga will be available to stream on HBO Max, on March 18.
Whedon wasn't the only person who made "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," and he shouldn't be the one to take it down.
Nearly 170 million people are under winter weather advisories Monday, with icy roads, power outages, and dangerously low temperatures threatening to snarl traffic and paralyze cities from coast to coast.
French ski racer Maxence Muzaton survived a scary tumble during the men's downhill finals at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships in Cortina, Italy,
Don't let honking traffic or cranking heaters keep you up, drown out the world with some soothing white noise.
The many, many imitators never really used it right.
Just trying to make fetch happen.
A scattered and underfunded effort at genomic sequencing has hindered the country's ability to detect different forms of the virus.
Bad news for people who frequently use the 😂 emoji: It is no longer cool.
Learn how to make the Minneapolis signature cheeseburger — melted cheese tucked inside the burger patty.