Prepare To Be Flabbergasted By This Twitter Thread Of The Things People's Parents Inexplicably Hated
Have you ever been flummoxed by something that your parents inexplicably hated?
Were you raised in a strict household that banned you from watching MTV or — perish the thought — "ALF"?
The "You Are Good" podcast (a podcast hosted by Sarah Marshall and Alex Steed about their favorite movies) queried the internet about the most confounding things in pop culture that people's mom and dads despised and some of the responses ranged from mystifying to truly hilarious.
Here are a few of our favorite responses from the viral Twitter thread.
Candies
MTV
Chewing Gum
L.A. Gear 'Light Up Shoes'
Chumbawamba's 'Tubthumbing'
'Rugrats'
'Garfield' Car Toys
'Calvin And Hobbes'
'The Baby-Sitters Club' Books
Doritos/Cheetos
Madonna
Ear Piercings
MAD Magazine
Conan O'Brien
'The Simpsons'
Neil Sedaka
Barbara Hershey
'ALF'
Billy Joel
Vicente Fernandez
'Weird Al' Yankovic
