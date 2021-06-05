Polyglot Shares An Easy Hack To Learn A Foreign Language Faster
The only catch is that you must not mind watching a lot of Disney shows.
[Via TikTok]
Here are 32 new films to watch this season, whether you're ready to return to theaters or want to stay on the couch.
It's not that executing these rules will guarantee the other person will say yes to being asked out, but it will do a great deal in terms of making the other person feel more comfortable.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
An email has been going around the internet as a part of a release of documents related to Apple's App Store-based suit brought by Epic Games. I love this email for a lot of reasons, not the least of which is that you can extrapolate from it the very reasons Apple has remained such a vital force in the industry for the past decade.
The budding multi-hyphenate Michelle Zauner makes it all look easy, with an acclaimed memoir and a bold new album, "Jubilee." Is Hollywood next?
Nature is dark and full of betrayals.
They've been together 13 years, and I don't know what else to do to get rid of her.
A group of wild elephants has wandered into the suburbs of the Chinese city of Kunming after trekking more than 300 miles from their home, perplexing experts and stymying officials who have tried to keep the hulking animals out of populated areas.
The footage was bought on eBay and shows people enjoying themselves on Jones Beach in Long Island in 1939 and 1940.
The government just put out a full report on traffic fatalities in 2020, and the big news is that fatalities spiked even though driving itself went down.
This week's tweet roundup is something of a travel edition. Bon voyage and bon appétit.
Modern agricultural practices may have led to the appearance of this sinkhole that's 60 meter wide.
Please enjoy a collection of some of the dumbest, most iconic and entertaining videos from the Internet.
Throughout 2020, the notion that the novel coronavirus leaked from a lab was off-limits. Those who dared to push for transparency say toxic politics and hidden agendas kept us in the dark.
This little dog hates waking up as much as we do.
How an innocuous Reddit thread mutated into a dangerous, viral lie.
Despite the inevitability of an underwhelming — perhaps even dangerous — summer games, the Tokyo Olympics still present a branding opportunity companies like Coca-Cola, Toyota and Airbnb can't refuse.
If you ever wonder why you keep seeing the profiles you see on dating apps, here is a glimpse into how dating app algorithms work.
The upcoming Battle of the Platforms is a cornucopia of other people's misfortune.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Even with the picture of Joe Biden by her side, it still doesn't help much.
Ovens can vary wildly in temperature, resulting in either under- or over-baked food. This clever little hack works to keep the temperature more consistent for better bakes.
Thank goodness there was nobody in the backyard at that time.
Are you sitting on a large pile of air miles reward points? You might want to use them before they're reduced in value.
This week's characters include a former ambassador to United Nations who enjoyed the long weekend after criticizing Kamala Harris for telling people to enjoy the long weekend
People tend to think of "they," "Mx.," and "hir" as relatively recent inventions. But English speakers have been looking for better ways to talk about gender for a very long time.
Friday's C.W. Longbottom-centric episode is a spiritual successor to last season's excellent "A Dark Quiet Death." But don't call either of them "departures" for the daring young series.
They say the best creative sources are the things you hear and see in your daily life.
The social network says the former president will receive a two-year ban following his actions surrounding January 6.
The gubernatorial campaign of the world's most famous transgender woman has blurred the boundaries between celebrity and politics in ways even Donald Trump never imagined.
We're going to take a wild guess and say he doesn't like it.
Jared Drake Bell of "Drake & Josh" has been arrested in Cuyahoga County for disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and attempted endangering children.
Still hounded by its sign-stealing scandal, Houston has bounced back after a down 2020.
Comedian Jo Brand had the prefect response to her daughter Maisie Bourke playing her one of her songs.
This dramatic overcorrection from a distracted driver could have turned out even worse.
It still sucks to get sick, but the common cold probably won't kill you.
Underage rockers the Linda Lindas aren't just punk rock's future — they're a throwback to its feminist origins.
Chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party Fred Hampton was just 21 when he was murdered by his own government. "Hampton wanted a revolution. Those in power wanted to destroy him and what he stood for."
My mother risked her life to have me in an underground clinic. Now that Beijing has decided to loosen the one-child policy, it should deal with the consequences for families unluckier than mine. (From 2013)
Somehow, hilariously, people will complain about the glassware their alcohol comes in.
"Weed strips away a person's defenses, which is all perfectly fine unless, like me, you are one hundred percent made of defenses." (From 2020)
That USPS delivery person is a hero.
The Doors frontman's sister Anne Morrison Chewning helped compile hundreds of pages of his musings, poetry and lyrics — honoring the singer's wish to be taken seriously as a writer.
Three years ago, not long after Hurricane Irma left parts of Miami underwater, the federal government embarked on a study to find a way to protect the vulnerable South Florida coast from deadly and destructive storm surge.