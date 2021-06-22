Most people think of Prime Day as an ideal time to score great deals on electronics or kitchen gear. But frankly, not enough attention is paid to some of the more unconventional stuff during Prime Day.

From a light that will transform your toilet bowl into 16 different colors to a fan to hang around your neck, here are our picks of the most unique items on sale right now that are actually pretty handy.

For people who don't want to have to turn on the bathroom light every time they get up to pee in the middle of the night, this motion-activated toilet bowl light is a perfect solution. Coming in 16 different colors, LumiLux's toilet night light will also completely transform your bathroom and give it a different vibe depending on your mood.

A five-star review from a happy customer:

Fantastic light, the motion sensor is very responsive and does react well to shutting off in daylight. 10/10 would turn my toilet into a ritual piece again. — Blade

Get it on Amazon for $18.36.

Everyone uses thumb drives at work, but have you ever seen a thumb drive that's the shape of a severed thumb? It's a perfect gift for a co-worker, especially if you want to elicit a laugh during meetings. We're going to give this one a thumb's up.

A five-star review from a happy customer:

This was a gift for a white elephant party. People were both amused and a little creeped out. Mission accomplished:) — Sail Away Girl

Get it on Amazon for $10.55.

Nobody likes having their whiskey diluted by ice, but if you want to keep your expensive cool, you might as well pair it with something equally luxurious: these whiskey stones that are the shape of silver bullets.

A five-star review from a happy customer:

These are the best gift. My husband's reaction was, "Where did you find these? They're bad ass!"

That's the best reaction you could ask for. — Amazon Customer

Get it on Amazon for $19.35.

Summer is not getting cooler anytime soon, but for people who need to keep cool in the heat, this hand-free neck fan will help keep the breezes coming.

A five-star review from a happy customer:

I purchased this fan because I live in an incredibly hot and humid area, and some days I'd like to work outside but it can get just a touch too hot! This fan was a low-cost solution that I can take with me when I'm going to a park. — Ian

Get it on Amazon for $7.99.

While a first glance at this product gave us a double take, this magnetic tool wrist band is actually the perfect gift for holding nails, bolts, screws and other tools you might need access to while you're doing repairs or a home renovation project.

A five-star review from a happy customer:

This wristband is so incredibly useful. For instance, I have been hanging curtains up around the house and I have to get up on a ladder to do that. This way I can have all the screws I need right at hand! Way better than sticking them in my pocket or mouth (ew!) or getting off the ladder to get the next couple. — Kymberly

Get it on Amazon for $10.39.

It's mind-boggling how the designers of this credit card survival tool was able to squeeze in 18 different tools in this credit card-sized gadget, but this toolset comes with a knife, compass, fire starter, bottle opener and more and can easily fit into your wallet.

A five-star review from a happy customer:

I bought this to keep in our emergency kit in the car and it's perfect! The tools are kind of tough to get out, which I appreciate compared to others I've had where the tools fall out and get lost. It's also very well-made and sturdy! — Mrsroberts

Get it on Amazon for $11.19.

