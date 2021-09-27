I'm a ravenous reader, but I'm also a writer, and the very first things I tried to write were always the same: horror stories. I was fascinated not just by spooky stories and the supernatural, but by the way good writing about them made all of it so much scarier than anything you can find on TV — because your imagination can conjure things so terrifying they can't be embodied.

At a certain point, I mostly stopped writing horror, because while I enjoyed it, I kept finding books and authors who could do it so, so much better than I could. And I'm glad for it, because there's nothing more satisfying or compelling to me than a story that piques the wildest, weirdest elements of my imagination and scares me to my core. When a book makes me want to pull a Joey from Friends and shove it in the freezer? There's nothing better.

Because we're coming up on spooky season, and because I want to share all the excellent scary stories I've found, I've rounded up a list of some of my favorites. These writers are masters of their genres, and they'll stick with you for a long, long time (especially if you store them in the freezer).

I found this book by chance, just browsing a bookstore a few years ago, and in this instance, you can absolutely judge this book by its cover: it's a fun, wacky novel that feels like a horror-comedy movie from the '80s. Which makes sense: it's set in the '80s, but it was published in 2016, so its references are pitch-perfect and self-aware. It's a tongue-in-cheek romp with some real tension, but its ultimate purpose is to entertain. Pop some popcorn and settle in.

This collection of short stories was gifted to me by a friend who knows how much I love spooky literature. The gift was spot-on: Angela Carter's collection is a retelling and expansion of familiar folklore and fairy tales, but it's much darker and deeper than it seems. "My intension was not to do 'versions' or, as the American edition of the book said, horribly, 'adult' fairy tales," Carter has said, "but to extract the latent content from the traditional stories." In other words: she's not trying to make these stories spooky — she's exposing the stories' inherently dark cores.

To write this novel about a woman suddenly forced to defend herself against accusations of witchcraft in her little German town, author Rivka Galchen drew from historical documents as well as her own vast imagination. It echoes stories of witch hunts in Salem, but its setting is original and its characters uniquely compelling and much more mysterious than your usual witch-hunt tale.

Galchen is one of my favorite writers, and every book she writes reveals a new side of her wit and her talent. I'd recommend this to anyone looking for an immersive, clever and, in a way, timely read.

Shirley Jackson is a master of literary eeriness and intruge, and "The Haunting of Hill House" is a masterpiece. The 2018 TV series by the same name earned this book more attention, which it well deserves — and you should know that while the series was inspired by Jackson's novel, the book is an experience unto itself. Jackson employs more terror than horror, which is to say, she builds a level of suspense and anticipation that's more unsettling than a lot of cinematic horror.

If you want to dive into a complex, and pretty meta, world of mystery and spookiness that'll last you a while, "House of Leaves" is essential. It came out in March 2000, and there's never been a book quite like it: it's about a family that lives in a house that's larger on the inside than it seems on the outside, and the book itself — in structure, format and even in the way the words are organized (or broken apart) on the page — mirrors this and unfolds into a maze of a story that's utterly gripping. It's less a novel than an experience — one you'll not want to leave, and that you'll return to again and again.

"Night Film" is Marisha Pessl's second novel (after her original and wonderful "Special Topics in Calamity Physics"). It's about the daughter of a famous and reclusive director who commits suicide, and the ensuing investigation into her mysterious death. Like "House of Leaves," the experience of the novel rises above just its text: there are interactive elements throughout the book that guide you to unlock additional passages, audio and video files that make the story increasingly complex.

If you haven't yet read "The Secret History," put down whatever you're doing and find it now. This novel by Donna Tartt is not the first and certainly not the last campus-based murder mystery, but it's the blueprint. Its central characters — an intimate group of friends studying the classics at a northeastern college whose relationships create mounting tension that finally, inevitably, explodes — are fleshed out with enormous detail and care, as is the setting of the college town itself, which creates a world you'll feel like you're physically a part of… for better or worse.

You'd be forgiven for thinking this nonfiction book by John Berendt were a Southern Gothic novel, because its wild plot and vivid detail sure make it feel like one. The book details Berendt's time in Savannah, Georgia — a town already imbued with a rich history and a certain mystery — as he befriends the eccentric antiques dealer Jim Williams and several other remarkable characters, and ends up embroiled in the investigation of a murder that Williams himself commits. With his sharp eye and his uncanny ability to end up in the right places at the right times, Berendt makes the perfect narrator of this confounding and eerie true story.

This short story collection put author Carmen Maria Machado on the map — and thank God: she's a sharp, evocative writer who mingles horror, queerness and the surreal in these stories that feel uncannily familiar, but are utterly original. Even the stories that don't contain explicit or typical elements of horror feel ominous — because in the end, as the stories demonstrate, the true horror lies in things that are simply real in our lives. An NPR review of the book compared her to Angela Carter (mentioned above for her story collection "The Bloody Chamber") and said, "Machado seems to answer: the world makes madwomen, and the least you can do is make sure the attic is your own."

