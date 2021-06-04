Despite knowing my parents better than anyone else in the world, I struggle to pick gifts for them for birthdays and holidays — especially Mother's Day and Father's Day. For some reason, every time June comes around, everything I know about my dad vanishes from my mind and I find myself Googling "what do dads want" and perusing endless lists of Classic Dad Stuff like toolkits and beard brushes and only the manliest of garden implements, like chainsaws and leaf-blowers.



Despite knowing that my dad is an introspective, bookish type who spends a lot of his time these days giving motivational talks to the soil of the tomato planter, I find myself at the computer genuinely thinking, "Maybe he'd really like this Dude's Guide to Axe-Throwing*." (*I haven't actually seen such a guide, but I'm willing to bet it exists.)

So it can be tough to tune out the endless roundups of Classic Dad Stuff that, realistically, many dads have no use for. But I'm always best served by remembering who my dad is and what he enjoys, which are pretty simple things: naps, books, some nice desk supplies, generally being comfortable and, because it bears repeating, naps. Here are some things I found that I know would make my dad very happy, and maybe they'll suit yours too.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

No nap is complete without a good blanket, and the best naps don't happen under any old blanket: everyone should have a dedicated nap blanket. My dad has a great one he found decades ago, but it's starting to look a little threadbare. Upgrade your dad's nap situation with this lightweight but warm and incredibly soft fleece throw blanket.

[Buy On Amazon]

No one likes a cluttered desk. Give your dad the gift of not only an organized but also aesthetically pleasing workspace with this dark wooden desk organizer — good for holding office tools and papers, but also even an a tablet and a phone.

[Buy On Amazon]

Massage guns tend to be one of those things that you never feel like you deserve to buy for yourself — but they're so worth having. Treat your dad to this one, which has different kinds of end attachments to get the exact right kind of muscle relief.

[Buy On Amazon]

For dads who are history buffs or enjoy nonfiction of any kind, this Erik Larson volume on World War II has gotten rave reviews. Larson proves there's so much more to say about this moment in history, and the way he writes is riveting.

[Buy On Amazon]

If your dad's a reader and you also want to get him a thematic gift for Father's Day, gift him renowned fiction writer Michael Chabon's collection of essays about fatherhood. Chabon displays his chops in a brand-new way here, and on a theme that's bound to have your dad doing that thing where, no, he's not crying, he just got some dust in his eye or something, leave him alone.

[Buy On Amazon]

If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.

Have a product you think Digg Readers would want to know about? Email us at [email protected].