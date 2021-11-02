As we approach the close of another difficult year, we're treating the ladies in our lives to a little something extra to make them feel special. These luxurious picks will have anyone feeling like a Queen beyond the holiday season. Check out our picks for decadent gifts at every price point.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Move over coffee, matcha is having a moment. With the right combination of caffeine, antioxidants, vitamins and fiber, this 900-year-old beverage taste great and makes us feel incredible.

This Cuzen Matcha starter kit includes three different types of tea leaves, plus a streamlined machine that grinds matcha into a powder and automatically whips it into a perfect froth. With its sleek, understated design, it will fit well on any counter in your kitchen.

[Buy on Huckberry]

If you're not already sleeping with a weighted blanket, you're doing it wrong. Sleeping underneath one can potentially help reduce stress, and the deep pressure will remind you of being tucked into bed as a kid. That's what cozy is if you ask me.

Baloo is dedicated to eco-friendly designs, so this 20-pound blanket is made of breathable cotton — an environmentally-sound choice that won't make you overheat.

[Buy on Huckberry]

Don't just send flowers for their birthday, send them flowers all the time so they know you're always thinking of them. Then they'll always have a fresh bouquet to display at home or the office. Choose your preferred frequency and level of luxury with this flower subscription service from Urban Stems.

[Buy on UrbanStems]

If I could, I'd drape myself in cashmere everyday. This super soft fabric is certified Grade-A cashmere from Inner Mongolia, which is more durable, pills less, and gets softer with wear.

The cozy classic gets an update here from Everlane, featuring a buttonless plunge and subtle rib detailing in a long-sleeve polo silhouette that's on trend for the season.

[Buy on Everlane]

Healthy hair is within reach year-round when you regularly use the Olaplex system. This salon-recommended gift set includes the brands best-sellers, including No. 3 hair perfector, No. 4 shampoo, No. 5 conditioner and No. 7 bonding oil. This is a great deal for the set (the No. 3 alone usually runs for about $28 on its own). Plus, they're sized for travel so you never have to worry about a bad hair day on vacation.

[Buy on Amazon]

This women-made, 100 percent organic extra virgin olive oil is a high-quality gift for your favorite home chef. The Pineapple Collaborative (a group of female foodies based in Washington, D.C.) teamed up with olive oil maker Kathryn Tomajan to make this pantry staple using organic Arbequina olives grown by the Ricchiuti family at ENZO Olive Oil Company. We recommend subscribing for shipment every three months so you never run out of the good stuff. The company also makes apple cider vinegar and salt that are sure to make a statement on any counter.

[Buy on The Pineapple Collaborative]

You might not be fancy enough to own your own yacht, but we've got the next best thing. This giant inflatable luxury mega yacht is the perfect addition to any pool. Pretend you're cruising the Caribbean while soaking up the sun on your S.S. Funboy. The high quality design fits up to three people and features a front bungee cord tie-down system to secure a cooler, waterproof speakers or anything else you want to float with.

[Buy on Amazon]

Relax in the comfort of a bubble bath while you unwind with a good book or TV show. This bamboo tray is extendable so it fits any tub, and has silicone grips to keep it from sliding into the suds. The craftsmanship is so thoughtful to include a spot for your phone, soap, a candle and a wine glass holder. Kick back and enjoy a luxurious evening to yourself with everything you need within arms reach.

[Buy on Amazon]

If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.