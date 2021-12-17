As the two resident women on the team, we — Annie and Molly — were the ones our boss came to when he found himself stumped on what to put in his wife's stocking. We had a lot of ideas; enough, in fact, to spin up this gift guide of delightful items that we know at least we would be delighted to find our stockings. You're welcome, Josh.

Does anyone else desperately miss shopping for school supplies as an adult? Bring some sparkle and flair to your home office with these colorful pens, notebooks and other desk necessities from Yoobi. Not only are they cute AF to share with your kids, Yoobi subscribes to a buy-one-give-one business model, so you're helping donate to a child in need of school supplies.

Bring the party to your pedi with a festive nail polish set. A small gift set is a great stocking stuffer for women who want to add a little holiday flair to their look. They can test out colors they might not otherwise buy and have fun experimenting with nail art designs.

Look, wine stoppers exist and they're great — but they take up a ton of room in kitchen drawers and invariably get lost. These so-called "wine condoms," or "Pinot protectors," are airtight, reusable and take up almost no space — plus, they're extremely funny to whip out mid-bottle of wine.

Whoever decided to make vaccination cards too big for a normal-sized wallet was seriously disturbed. Thankfully you can keep your safe and tucked away with this passport and vaccine card holder. Perfect for the jetsetter in your life, these colorful holders will keep all your important documents in one place as you navigate travel during the pandemic.

Brand-new makeup brushes are the kind of thing that feel luxurious to have and annoying to have to buy yourself. This set covers everything from foundation and blush to eyeshadow and brows, and their thick wood handles make them comfortable to use. You could pair these with some little compacts of glittery holiday eyeshadows or highlighter, too.

All those late night office holiday parties will take their toll via dark under eye circles. Give her something to refresh her look for another night out, or treat her to some spa vibes for a cozy night in with under-eye gel patches. We love these ones from Patchology for their hydrating effects and infused hyaluronic acid.

The first time I used a CBD cream, handed to me by a friend who carries it in her purse every day, I honestly wasn't expecting it to work. But within minutes, the wrist pain I'd been feeling for a week at that point vanished. There are a lot of CBD creams out there, but this one's portability and affordability make it an everyday staple.

Say cheese! She can start capturing memories of Christmas morning the moment she opens this colorful Fujifilm camera. This new version is made for snapping selfies at short range, so gather the squad for a holiday pic. Pair it with a roll of film and AA batteries for the ultimate gift pack.

Switching up your scent is a reinvigorating change on par with getting bangs — but without the regret. And while Chanel No.5 will always be a classic, there are so many new fragrances out there to discover. This collection of sample vials is a great way to figure out what you like without committing to a whole pricey bottle of something. Jo Malone also makes a line of gorgeous colognes that are easy to fall in love with.

This is a powerfully helpful gift for anyone in your life with pain — in other words, for everyone. If you've never experienced one, a TENS unit — short for transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulator — works by sending electrical currents through your skin (via gel pads that you apply to the area of your choice on your body) that stimulate your nerves, and many people find it pain-relieving. It feels a little like a massage where your muscles are massaging themselves. If that's not self-care, I don't know what is.

You can never have too many no-show socks. Too many times I've been stuck looking for the errant single sock only to find a drawerful of heavy stockings that definitely aren't going to match my outfit. Bombas offers this colorful set with arch support and no-slip grip for a comfortable feel that won't be seen.

