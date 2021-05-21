Tired of looking at a screen all day? If you're bored and want to occupy yourself with something other than scrolling through your phone, you should treat your brain with these logic puzzles and brain teasers.

Sometimes the most interesting games are the ones you can engage with simply with a book and pencil. From murder mysteries to 200 crossword puzzles from USA Today, here are some of the best puzzle books you can buy if you feel like distracting yourself with some challenging yet fun games.

If You're Into Murder Mysteries:

Combining the pleasures of reading a murder mystery with the satisfaction of solving a logic puzzle, "Montague Island Mysteries" is the best of both worlds.

If You Enjoy Rich Illustrations With Crime Solving:

Fans of Agatha Christie stories will especially enjoy "Murder Most Puzzling," a gorgeously illustrated book of 20 mysteries that test out the abilities of the inner detective within you. It helps to have an eagle eye, as most of the clues are cleverly hidden within the illustrations.

If You Love Crossword Puzzles:

For people looking to exercise their knowledge in trivia, this collection from USA Today, which contains 200 of the publication's best crossword puzzles, is perfect if you need to kill time on your commute.

If You're Addicted To Sudoku:

One of the best things about this book is its scope and variety: not only does it have over 1,000 Sudoku puzzles, but the puzzles cover varying levels of difficulty, going from easy to medium to hard.

If You're A Trivia Nut:

Packed full of intriguing facts about various topics, from the history of facial hair to how doughnuts, one of the most beloved desserts in the US, came to be, this book from Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant, the creators of the popular podcast "Stuff You Should Know," is a must-have for all the trivia buffs out there.

If You Want The Full Package On Puzzles:

And if you're craving for more than one variety of a puzzle, "The Ultimate Brain Health Puzzle Book for Adults" is the ideal book to satisfy your need. It comes with six different puzzles, including logic puzzles, word searches, cryptograms, Calcudoku puzzles and more.

