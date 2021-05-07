As spring rolls over into summer many of us will be itching to get outdoors. Whether it's a hike you love, your favorite spot at the beach or a drive out to the countryside — here's a selection of things you should carry with you. They'll help you make your trip easier and stress-free.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

If you get caught in a surprise shower or need to dry yourself off after a dip in the lake, having this microfiber towel is a boon. It folds up and fastens to stay compact when not in use, comes in two sizes and most importantly dries off quicker than you'd think. No more lugging around damp and half-dried towels everywhere you go, it's time to move on from that.

[Buy On Amazon]

This Bluetooth speaker is the perfect companion when you're on the trail, riding your bike or simply lounging at the campsite. Bose delivers their signature sound quality in a travel-sized companion speaker that clips onto your waist, bag or bike handle, is waterproof and has a built-in-microphone.

[Buy On Amazon]

If you're pulling out old bottles from the pantry, chances are they smell funky. Even with multiple rinses, sometimes it's hard to figure out how to exactly get rid of the smell and keep your bottles clean. Bottle Bright has you covered. It's an all natural, chemical-free, tablet that does all the dirty work for you.

[Buy On Amazon]

These bars and bites are the ideal snack to have ready in your pack. They're organic, nut and gluten free and allergy friendly. The options between bites and bars gives you the perfect portion, and at 100-calories a bar they're a great booster in between meals on a long day outside the house.

[Buy On Amazon]

After a long day of outdoor activity, there's a high likelihood that some muscles will be sore. Keep this small lightweight ball handy, and you'll be able to quickly work out the knots even when you're camping. It's not quite as intense as a massage gun, but it definitely gets the job done without a battery.

[Buy On Amazon]

It's never too late to start grilling. This two-burner portable stove is a great addition to any camping trip. Get around an hour's worth of burn time with a 16.4 oz propane cylinder and easily wipe down the aluminum body to keep it clean after use.

[Buy On Amazon]

If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.