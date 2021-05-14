Hardly a week goes by that I don't read a news article about the effects that working from home is having on our bodies, what with our reduced step-counts and our necks craned downward toward our computer screens. Last spring, when the pandemic forced offices to close and sent most workers home with nothing but their laptops, we did our best to adapt to what we thought was going to be a temporary change of scenery. It soon became evident, however, that many of our home workstations weren't equipped with the sorts of ergonomic(-ish) desk chairs, secondary monitors and laptop stands that made our office lives in the before times less… painful. Indeed, many of our WFH setups still fall short.

While there's no panacea for these WFH ills and I can't force your employer to ship you an Aeron chair, I can recommend a laptop stand I think you'll love: the mStand from Rain Design. Not only has it saved my posture by elevating my laptop screen closer to eye level (which, to be fair, most laptop stands do), but also it looks like it was designed by Jony Ive himself.

I must admit that when I was searching for a laptop stand last summer, ostensibly to stave off neck pain, I was drawn first to mStand's stylish design: it's made from a single piece of sand-blasted, anodized aluminum that matches Apple's silver, space gray and rose gold MacBooks. At the risk of sounding hyperbolic, I must say, the computer and stand together are near sculptural! But given that we've been forced to squeeze a semi-permanent workspace into our homes and apartments, looks matter: if you're going to have a desk set up in your living room, it might as well look nice.

But enough about its form. What about its function? Most importantly, the stand elevates the base of your laptop screen 5.9 inches — no more angling your head down for eight hours a day. In fact, I've become so accustomed to the benefits of its elevation that anytime I take my laptop to work from a different place (you know, the whole desk-to-couch routine), I immediately regret it and soon wind up back where I started. Beyond its dimensions, mStand is also sturdy (it weighs just shy of three pounds), cooling (the aluminum transfers heat easily) and ideal for small spaces (you can stow your keyboard atop the base and organize your cables via the circular outlet). All of that is to say it has a lot going for it.

Yes, I may have been attracted first to its looks, but I can now vouch for its ergonomic benefits as well. So can some of the 9,000+ others who've reviewed it on Amazon, where it has an enviable 4.8-star rating. My personal take? ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

