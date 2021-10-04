Here's how you can stay fit in the fall and winter. We have a set of essential items that will help you continue your summer outdoor exercises into the colder seasons. It's never too late to begin an outdoor fitness routine, and here are some items that will help do so with ease.

Best Base Layer

If you venture out to exercise, having a base layer compression layer comes in super handy. It not only gives your body a light coat of resistance, if you're doing rigorous activity, it will also help you keep cool, and also keep you warm if the temperature starts to dip.

"I really love these Nike tops. They're great for winter time in locking in your body heat. They're lifesavers for surviving the cold weather," said Amazon reviewer Jason about their effectiveness.

Phone In Place

Holding your device when working out or running can be a hassle. Often times you might lose focus for a split-second and that may result in you dropping the phone. Sometimes workout apparel doesn't come with pockets. That's where this holder comes in handy. The material is light and breathable and it slips up onto the arm region with ease, and can hold most big phones, keys and even an AirPod case if needed.

"The armbands are extremely comfortable and seem to hold sweat really well. It's a well designed product," said happy customer Eric.

Light Running Jacket

If you're not into exercising with a base layer and prefer something extra on top, this light cardio jacket should be your go-to option. If it's a little sunny, there's a breeze in motion or the temperature dips just a bit below your desired limit — this jacket will take care of business for you.

"The jacket has the right amount of stretch, it is breathable and also warm. I use it year-round — perfect on cool summer evenings and layered in the colder months," said Patti on Amazon.

Keep Your Head Warm

If your ears and head is the only thing you want to keep warm, or if it's something that needs extra protection, the Rock Bros fleece ear warmer is the ideal piece of gear for you. It's breathable, has a good fit and works great for outdoor sports or cycling.

"These were perfect for running in below freezing weather this past winter. I have sensitive ears that tend to really hurt in the cold but I don't like wearing hats," said a satisfied customer.

Stay Hydrated Out There

You can carry a regular water bottle, or look working out with one of these. It's a little bit of a luxury, instead of simply lugging a bottle around, but this fancy belt will shave off precious workout minutes and save you time, whether you're out doing free-weight exercise in the park, or running a lap.

"This belt is awesome. The flasks are easy to pull out and put back while I am running, plenty of storage for my gels and nutrition and I love how I can attach the sticky empty gel wrappers to the outside of the belt with the cinch ties! No more sticky messes! This is a great running belt," said Amazon reviewer Nancy.

Recover And Feel Better

After your routine, it's always good to have a go-to cooling down remedy. Tiger Balm, an all-natural ointment is the tried and tested go to remedy for serious and casual athletes from all over the world. Rubbing the non-greasy camphor based ointment over your affected areas will help relax your muscles, help you cool down and recover.

"I wish all products had a lasting effect as tiger balm does. One of the best products in the world. Instant relief. Not extremely stinky. Does what say it does. Doesn't break the piggy bank. Awesome stuff," said Amazon reviewer Thomas.

