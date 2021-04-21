Earth Day is a day to take time to appreciate the planet you live on. It's a great opportunity to recognize natural spaces, enjoy nature and reflect on the responsibility we all have to protecting our environment.

As part of Digg's commitment to sustainability, we rounded up some of the best gifts to give your friends and loved ones to help inspire stewardship of our planet.

What better way to celebrate Earth Day than admiring some of our planet's most breathtaking natural features? This coffee table book is the perfect compendium of the most exquisite photographs from the far-reaches of the globe.

Go see our nation's natural wonders with the America The Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass, which grants access to all of America's national parks covering entrance, standard amenity and day use fees.

Americans throw away 500 million water bottles each week — some of which are just plastic jugs filled with tap water. Make a difference in reducing single-use plastic by picking up a Klean Kanteen classic stainless steel water bottle and be the change you wish to see in the world.

Have nature come to you with this see-through bird feeder you can mount on your window. A wonderful opportunity to watch birds from the comfort of your own home.

While admiring our purple mountains majesty, this waterproof solar power phone charger/flashlight is the perfect companion for keeping your gadgets powered.

Birds are one of the best things about our planet, and science says they bring joy to our lives. Get familiar with the birds in your own backyard with this eye-popping Birds of North America poster, identifying the more than 740 species you can find throughout the continent.

The average person throws out 1,361.4 pounds of trash every year. Get started on living a sustainable lifestyle with this zero waste starter kit which includes an organic cotton shopping bag, three organic cotton bags, reusable silicone bags and a set of metal straws.

Why use pesticides when you can protect your garden with good bugs? This bag of live ladybugs will allow you to keep your plants free of aphids and other leaf-eating critters.

