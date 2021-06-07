A long time ago, I was convinced by coffee-connoisseur friends and baristas alike to trade in the $30 drip coffee machine I'd purchased on a whim at Target for a more manual method. But after four years of pour overs, French presses and AeroPresses, I had to finally admit it: I want more than one cup of coffee at a time and I want it to stay hot and I can't tell the difference between different types of manual brewing methods and I hate the extra work. (Sorry! I'm sorry.) This isn't to knock these methods, or to say I can't tell good coffee when I drink it. But whatever the experts say, what really makes coffee good is whatever makes it taste good to you.

Last year when my parents bought a new Cuisinart coffeemaker, they generously gave me their very old Hamilton Beach machine. It was serviceable enough, but, again, very old, and it got to the point where it wouldn't dispense coffee without leaking not just all over my hand but somehow pooling beneath the machine itself, which was at best annoying and at worst a recipe for electrocution. So I finally decided I was going to buy myself a new coffeemaker — but not just any coffee maker: one that worked well, looked good, would last a long time and, most importantly, made coffee that tasted so good I'd keep drinking it even when my mug went cold.

Unfortunately, my specifications aren't very Googleable terms, so I pored over countless websites' "Best Coffeemakers" lists and different machines' reviews to get a sense of what was out there. One machine that consistently appeared on lists and that kept catching my eye was the Technivorm Moccamaster. They have a few different models, but their selling point was always the same: a well-made, simple machine that made the best-tasting coffee any reviewer had tasted from a drip machine — for some, the best-tasting coffee, period. Not a single review said otherwise.

I'll cut to the chase: through a series of improbable mental gymnastic routines, where I had previously planned on buying a serviceable machine for a maximum of $150, I bought the Technivorm Moccamaster KBG-741-AO (just trips off the tongue, doesn't it?), with the glass carafe, for $309. I was prepared to feel stupid and remorseful for getting excited over the good reviews and its sheer beauty (it really is gorgeous) and making such a pricey purchase just for coffee. I was more than prepared to admit that my vision of this coffeemaker changing my life was laughably unreasonable and, frankly, pathetic.

But I have to be honest: it has indeed changed my life, in that I am now a person deeply obsessed with, and fully satisfied by, her coffeemaker.

Technivorm is a Dutch company that makes a few different coffeemakers, but they've maintained high standards and garnered praise for years — their first Moccamaster model was released in 1969 (nice). The Moccamaster has an elegant body that conceals its mechanics but exposes everything else to the user: the water chamber sits atop the metallic column and, once the machine has heated the water to roughly 200 degrees Fahrenheit (within the optimal temperature range of 196-205° F), it pipes water through a shower arm into the basket, which brews the grounds and then releases the coffee into the glass carafe below.

The carafe's lid has a pipe that goes down to the bottom of the pot to ensure that the coffee not only doesn't cool down when exposed to the air, but so that the liquid is well-blended throughout the brew. The hotplate stays on for 100 minutes, and the taste of the coffee after those 100 minutes remains impeccable. (I keep the hotplate on the lower setting, but same goes for the higher temperature.)





A huge selling point for me was also that the elements that interact with the water and coffee are visible and therefore easy to clean (and it's easy to tell if you've really gotten them clean). Coffeemakers with a water receptacle hidden deep in the dark of a machine's depths have been the bane of my existence, and I'm never quite convinced they don't build up an invincible layer of scum past a certain point. The Moccamaster has a clear water basin that, while it doesn't detach from the machine, is easy to fit your hand into with a sponge to clean it thoroughly, and the basket and carafe are fully removable and equally easy to clean. The materials are all very light, but they're elegant and well-designed and don't feel cheap.





Granted, the Moccamaster is not for everyone: if you like to prepare your machine at night and program it to brew in sync with your morning alarm, this isn't your dream machine. But other than that, if you have the budget, this coffeemaker will be a light in your life and a delight in your kitchen, and owners of this machine have said they've had theirs for over a decade with no complaints. I have no qualms about shilling for this machine. It's my pride and joy and I love it only slightly less than my cat, whom I love an unspeakable amount.

