Not only is it summer, which means park picnics and beach trips — but now that many of us are vaccinated against COVID-19, we are trying to make up for last summer and thus spending that much more time outside. There's just one problem: being outside is kinda gross.

Don't get me wrong: I love the outdoors. I love to hike up mountains short and tall, visit farm animals and wildlife, swim at ponds and beaches alike. I don't care about getting dirty, and while I don't love bugs, I can handle them. But when I'm going outside to hang out with friends, I don't think I should have to be uncomfortable. Being outside for a social event should be a fundamentally different thing than venturing into the great outdoors for the purpose of appreciating nature.

And look, it doesn't take a lot to make a casual outdoor hang more comfortable. In fact, just a few things make all the difference. Things like: a comfortable place to sit, cold drinks and snacks, not having to worry about griming up your electronics, maybe an easy outdoor game, and good tunes.

Listen to me: you don't have to destroy your good shorts every summer sitting on stumps and in the dirt. There's a better way to listen to music outside than tossing your phone in a bowl for amplification. And please, for the love of God, stop throwing loose Modelos into your grimy backpack and handing them, lukewarm and foamy, to your friends. They're your friends.

So here are some items that I'll be adding to my inventory to make this summer the perfect Outdoor Hang Summer, for myself and my loved ones. Please join me.

First up: instead of throwing a random blanket you have in your house in your bag at the last minute to lay down on grass or dirt or sand, get yourself an actual beach blanket. Ideally, get yourself this one: it's extra-large so a bunch of people can sit or lie on it, and it's waterproof, so you don't have to worry about spills — and it's really easy to wash. It also comes with anchors to keep it in place if it's windy — no one likes to get smacked in the face by an errant beach towel full of sand.

I'll say it again: stop trying to amplify music from your phone in weird ways and just invest in a solid Bluetooth speaker. This one has the benefit of being affordable, waterproof and a nice size that'll fit right in a backpack or tote.

When you think of a cooler, do you think of one of those big, hard, clunky ones you have to carry by hand, as it bumps painfully against your knee with every step? Yeah, screw those. This cooler is a backpack, with a soft exterior and front and side pocket for extras: bottle openers, utensils, napkins, snacks, whatever. Truly a game-changer.

It's like beer pong, but bigger and built for the park or the beach — no table, or even a particularly flat surface, required. And while you can obviously drink in tandem with the game, this lends itself well to including non-drinkers, since you're not — well, hopefully not — filling up these bad boys with beer.

Alright, yes, this looks dorky as hell and seems unnecessary, but hear me out: if you're going to be spending time outside this summer, you should have a better system to both protect and locate your phone than rummaging through a jam-packed tote bag or, worse, shaking out your beach towel to find it submerged in sand. It seems silly, but trust me: you won't regret this purchase, especially when you start noticing how disgusting all your friends' phones are (unless they bought this case).

