Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos
Oprah Winfrey Pretended To Know The Lyrics To Adele's 'Hello' And It Might Be The Most Relatable Thing She's Ever Done
UH, NAILED IT
·Updated:

We've all been there. Your friends join in unison to a song at a party and you have no idea how it actually goes.

Oprah Winfrey shared a video of her mouthing the lyrics to Adele's "Hello" during a concert at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles — but she got tripped up on the chorus. But ever the consummate professional, the show must go on and the legendary talk show host put a good face on faking the words.

[Via Twitter]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

Just because it's cold during end-of-year gift giving doesn't mean your outdoorsy friends aren't excited about gear for hiking and camping. In fact, the off season is perfect for quiet hikes and ultra-chill camping trips as long as they have everything necessary for a toasty warm adventure.

DIGG PICKS

Nerdy teenagers are always pushing the limits, whether it's trying out new experiments or discovering and learning from history. It's a fun and chaotic time. Here're some gifts for the adolescent nerds in your life that'll make them feel relaxed and guide them through their youthful journey.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x