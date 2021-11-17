Oprah Winfrey Pretended To Know The Lyrics To Adele's 'Hello' And It Might Be The Most Relatable Thing She's Ever Done
We've all been there. Your friends join in unison to a song at a party and you have no idea how it actually goes.
Oprah Winfrey shared a video of her mouthing the lyrics to Adele's "Hello" during a concert at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles — but she got tripped up on the chorus. But ever the consummate professional, the show must go on and the legendary talk show host put a good face on faking the words.
[Via Twitter]