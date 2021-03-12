A GOP Senator Who Praised The COVID-19 Relief Bill After Voting Against It, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include an alt-right social media platform that tried to turn satire into reality, a fast-food company with the worst possible tweet on International Women's Day, a woman with the hottest take on stimulus checks, a Republican senator who applauded the bill he did not vote for and a man with a very poorly received question about marriage.

Saturday

Gab

The character: Gab, an alt-right social media service popular with white supremacists.

The plot: On Saturday, Gab tweeted out a Norman Rockwell-like painting of a family gathered around a barbecue grill with the mother, father and dog (!?) all pictured holding a gun, with the caption, "Our way of life must be preserved."

The repercussion: Gab's tweet was ratioed into oblivion as many mocked the painting for being completely over the top, with numerous jokes made at their expense.

This is literally no one's way of life https://t.co/lErVyeNWfA — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) March 6, 2021

If you can't arm your dog, it isn't real freedom. https://t.co/jdf02DFm4a — Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) March 6, 2021

the woke left is coming for my dog's gun https://t.co/x51d3cwoVH — grift / shop (@GRIFTSH0P) March 6, 2021

Others pointed out that dogs don't have opposable thumbs to actually operate firearms.

When you think about it, it makes total sense that the same person who created a buggy, d-grade social network for nazis thinks that "our way of life" includes a dog holding a gun with no opposable thumbs and a Dad using a glock as a spatula. https://t.co/mroUqzmNLh — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) March 6, 2021

It was later revealed that Gab's photo was ripped from the cover of a virtual reality video game entitled "The American Dream."

this image is the cover of "The American Dream," a PlayStation VR game that satirizes American obsession with guns. Here's the trailer: https://t.co/fuW2nAnB3s pic.twitter.com/fwvvodrdd0 — Gene Park, CEO of Pizza Butt (@GenePark) March 6, 2021

Samurai Punk, the game developer, accused the social media company of stealing the image and quipped, "Let's not turn satire into reality, thx."

While relaxing on our long weekend down in Australia, we noticed some art from our game, The American Dream floating around. We wanted to put down our tinnies for a moment and say:

1. They stole this image, we do not support them at all

2. Let's not turn satire into reality, thx pic.twitter.com/U3BCmxemlO — Samurai Punk – making JUSTICE SUCKS: RECHARGED (@samuraipunk) March 7, 2021

The image was later taken down by Twitter for copyright infringement.

Monday

Burger King

The character: Burger King, the fast-food chain with the creepiest mascot.

The plot: To, uh, celebrate International Women's Day, Burger King UK's Twitter account tweeted, "Women belong in the kitchen."

The account later claimed that the provocative tweet had been intended to bring attention to the underrepresentation of professional women chefs. Their subsequent tweets explained that only 20 percent of chefs in the restaurant industry are female and that the company was on a mission to change the gender ratio.

The repercussion: Burger King's attempt to be clever backfired spectacularly, and they soon found themselves embroiled in a public relations nightmare.

Ryan Brown observed how badly their tweet had gone over with the internet by pointing out that the original tweet had 22,000 retweets but the reply had just 1,000. "Using sexist remarks as bait is a dumb, dumb idea. The majority of people aren't seeing your positive reply. They're just seeing a sexist comment made by a brand account," Brown said.

This tweet has 22,000 retweets.



Your reply tweet has 1,000 retweets.



This is why using sexist remarks as bait is a dumb, dumb idea. The majority of people aren't seeing your positive reply. They're just seeing a sexist comment made by a brand account. — Ryan Brown 🎮 (@Toadsanime) March 8, 2021

I get that you were using this comment as bait for a larger conversation to actually empower women. But listen to all the women telling you that using a sexist comment as bait isn't cool. This was the first tweet I saw on international woman's day. — Michelle Guido (@heyyguido) March 8, 2021

Burger King UK congrats on being today's main character 🤯 — Mia Aquino (@SocialMia) March 8, 2021

Fast-food competitor KFC also couldn't help but pile on the burger chain.

Initially, Burger King refused to back down, defending itself as drawing attention to a lack of female representation in the restaurant industry.

People say that Burger King tweet is bad, but the subsequent exchange with the KFC account is so much grimmer pic.twitter.com/PaEEVPsr9s — Tom Gara (@tomgara) March 8, 2021

However, the negative press continued to mount, and the burger chain was forced to apologize and take down their tweet.

We decided to delete the original tweet after our apology. It was brought to our attention that there were abusive comments in the thread and we don't want to leave the space open for that. — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021

Tuesday

Sara Amato

The character: Sara Amato, UX designer, "not the wrestler."

The plot: On Tuesday afternoon, Amato tweeted a self-described "hot take" that if you have a job, you should not be eligible for the stimulus check.

The repercussion: Amato's tweet was roundly criticized, with many people saying she didn't understand the purpose of the stimulus checks.

bad take lol — cinnamon bun (@notsofiacoppola) March 10, 2021

It's not a hot take, it's a stupid take.



Having a job doesn't mean that a person has all of their essential needs covered. Maybe get out of your circle of privilege & you'll meet working people who still struggle financially. — Check the Rhyme (@checktherhyme1) March 10, 2021

Can I have your stimulus check? — Carlo (@yesthatCarlo) March 10, 2021

hottest take: please learn the purpose of stimulus — I'm Cold, Bitch Li'l 🌲listen to @onbeliefpod (@karengeier) March 10, 2021

how's this working out for you? pic.twitter.com/sLaiT0Tby0 — asian knife guy (they/dude) 🇵🇭♿ (@jenmacramos) March 10, 2021

Amato later deleted her "hot take" and set her account to private.

Wednesday

Roger Wicker

The character: Roger Wicker, Mississippi Republican senator, not a fan of wearing masks on planes.

The plot: On Wednesday, Wicker applauded the stimulus bill for providing independent restaurant operators with $28.6 billion for "targeted relief." He added that the funding would "ensure small businesses can survive the pandemic."

Independent restaurant operators have won $28.6 billion worth of targeted relief.



This funding will ensure small businesses can survive the pandemic by helping to adapt their operations and keep their employees on the payroll.https://t.co/Ob4pRb9Xh4 — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) March 10, 2021

The repercussion: Wicker's tweet praising the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill — which passed without him actually voting for it — drew widespread condemnation from all over the Twitterverse.

Roger Wicker voted against the very relief he's now praising. Even a Republican who voted against the relief thinks the relief is good enough to praise. https://t.co/b53Zu0wjfs — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 10, 2021

.@SenatorWicker YOU VOTED NO** ON THE BILL!



NOW you want to pretend YOU are the deliverer of this support to your constituents?!



You are a pathetic, hypocritical, lying COWARD.

And your constituents SEE YOU.#VoteHimOut #HeVotedNo https://t.co/CgQlmdyKve — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) March 11, 2021

Seriously? Seriously?! Y'all have no damn shame!



Senator, YOU voted against the bill!



Sorry, but that dog won't hunt! #AmericanRescuePlan https://t.co/X0hPOnhxi8 — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) March 10, 2021

Dude, you voted AGAINST this funding! Do you really think all your constituents are idiots?? https://t.co/3v1BOxwZXA — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) March 11, 2021

Wicker later told CNN's Manu Raju that just because he agreed with one provision of a bill didn't mean he had to vote for it.

Asked Wicker about this tweet after opposing bill. "Just because there's one good provision in a $1.9 trillion bill, doesn't mean I have to vote for it..I think it's a stupid question. I'm not going to vote for $1.9 trillion just because it has a couple of good provisions in it." pic.twitter.com/6rdaPxZSOV — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 10, 2021

Dishonorable Mention

Ubi Franklin

The character: Ubi Franklin, investor and self-described "Christ Advocate."

The plot: On Wednesday, Franklin asked his 40,000+ Twitter followers if a woman ran her own company and her husband was out of a job, would she allow him to take over as CEO.

Ladies, If you own a company and your husband is out of job would you step down from your position as the CEO for your husband to take over? — ubi Franklin ofem (@ubifranklin1) March 10, 2021

The repercussion: Franklin's tweet went viral but for all of the wrong reasons as many people dunked on him over the premise of his question.

step down??? i'll eat every particle of sand on every beach before i did that shit. https://t.co/1O2chVqR4g — sarah lugor!! (@sarahlugor) March 10, 2021

why when you could just…. hire him? uhhhh https://t.co/pLnkPV0Gy3 — Ivyprofen 💊✨ (@IvyKungu) March 11, 2021

for what? for him to ruin my company? 😐 https://t.co/soBKOe5mf0 — lid (@leedybugs) March 11, 2021

If my husband wants to be CEO him go start him own damn company https://t.co/vQGdlZ0yUc — the blueprint (@richbadnets) March 11, 2021

people saying shit like this during women's history month?? https://t.co/WVn8bVq92X — Krista (@krissy_crossy) March 10, 2021

The fuck https://t.co/2KioV0TJ5l — feminist next door (@emrazz) March 10, 2021

Franklin attempted to explain the reasoning behind his question, and cried foul that he was getting bashed on social media.

Hnmmm, one of the reasons for my tweet.

Women are going through these things and it has to stop.

Instead of contributing to the Debate, some women were either Bashing me🤣 too many brain dead humans on SM. https://t.co/87gqzs9XHd — ubi Franklin ofem (@ubifranklin1) March 11, 2021

