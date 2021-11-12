A Guy Who Asked If 'Seinfeld' Made People Less Empathetic, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include a guy who questioned whether "Seinfeld" made society less empathetic, a Republican Congressman who tweeted an anime video depicting the killing of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a CNN host complaining about the cost of gas at the most expensive gas station in DC and a fast food company with an embarrassing photoshop fail.

Sunday

Keith Buckley

The character: Keith Buckley, hardcore punk musician, social commentator, "Seinfeld" skeptic.

The plot: On Sunday, Buckley tweeted his thoughts about "Seinfeld," the '90s sitcom "about nothing" centered on the stand-up comedian and his wacky friends, and questioned whether the show irreparably changed the social fabric of America.

"Did Seinfeld the show (not the human) completely eradicate empathy from cultural consciousness or did it just show people that they had an unhealthy amount of things in common with people who had no empathy?" Buckley asked his followers on Sunday. "I just started from S1E1 and I already feel surly."

did Seinfeld the show (not the human) completely eradicate empathy from cultural consciousness or did it just show people that they had an unhealthy amount of things in common with people who had no empathy? or neither? I just started from S1E1 and I already feel surly — keith buckley (@deathoftheparty) November 7, 2021

The repercussion: Buckley's question went viral as fans rushed to dunk on the notion that a sitcom could destroy our society's capacity to feel.

What's the deal with society pic.twitter.com/2kqt7RcY3B — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) November 7, 2021

I love when people think the mere existence of a single tv show could completely undo thousands of years of human evolution https://t.co/4ceEuxLh7u — Fairy Gothmother, MD (@jenny2x4) November 8, 2021

Seinfeld: the show that cruelly lured in innocent viewers with 'jokes' before eradicating the human capacity for empathy forever pic.twitter.com/luBqlkcJFO — Leonard Pierce (@leonardpierce) November 7, 2021

Me when i completely eradicate empathy from cultural consciousness https://t.co/MpWmtkEGNO pic.twitter.com/9ZMpEOCMrA — birds arent real 🦃 (@ghostsrown) November 7, 2021

neither of these things please shut up https://t.co/jiI1ShlEiR — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) November 7, 2021

I like it when Kramer enters the apartment https://t.co/HfCWqtRZqP — Fred 👍 (@undisputedchimp) November 7, 2021

seinfeld, which premiered after ronald reagan won two presidential elections in landslides, is responsible for a lack of empathy in society — explaining "dragula" lyrics on genius (@Yelix) November 7, 2021

I've just started watching The Simpsons, and I'm starting to think this Homer guy isn't a great role model… — botulism dachshund (@grosspointbreak) November 7, 2021

A guy made Seinfeld a trending topic on here by blaming it for singlehandedly ridding the world of empathy…and David Foster Wallace remains a punchline to the median user of this site. — willy 💧 (@willystaley) November 8, 2021

Monday

Paul Gosar

The character: Paul Gosar, Republican Arizona Congressman who voted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, promiser of pardons to Capitol rioters, guy so bad he had six of his siblings publicly endorse his opponent in a campaign ad.

The plot: On Monday, Gosar tweeted out an edited video of the opening credits of the anime "Attack on Titan," depicting himself as the protagonist slaying a giant monster superimposed with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's face.

Twitter flagged the tweet as violating its rules on "hateful conduct" but kept it accessible for the "public interest." The tweet was later deleted.

The repercussion: Ocasio-Cortez responded by pointing out that the Congressman, "a creepy member I work with who fundraises for Neo-Nazi groups," would probably "face no consequences" because House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy "cheers him on with excuses."

So while I was en route to Glasgow, a creepy member I work with who fundraises for Neo-Nazi groups shared a fantasy video of him killing me



And he'll face no consequences bc @GOPLeader cheers him on with excuses.



Fun Monday! Well, back to work bc institutions don't protect woc https://t.co/XRnMAKsnNO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 9, 2021

Other political leaders and Twitter users said that Gosar had stepped over the line by sharing the violent video.

This man should not serve in Congress. Fantasizing about violently attacking your colleagues has no place in our political discourse and society. https://t.co/tr2b4poD2m — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 9, 2021

.@RepGosar should be expelled from Congress for this filth. In the current climate, there is no room in government for terrorist sympathizers urging political assassinations. pic.twitter.com/VXBKBYSmQi — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 9, 2021

I really don't understand how Paul Gosar still has a working Twitter account. — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) November 11, 2021

Gosar's own sister lamented that nobody was holding him accountable.

Paul Gosar's sister, Jennifer Gosar: "Does he have to act on it himself before we believe that he's a sociopath? … where is the accountability?" pic.twitter.com/GKiFmMmPOl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 9, 2021

Kathy Griffin, who infamously tweeted a photo of herself holding a bloody mask depicting Donald Trump's severed head, called out the hypocrisy of Republicans for giving Gosar a pass on the violent AOC video.

Oh, I forgot to mention, interrogated under oath at the conclusion of the weeks long investigation in which the Feds informed me and my attorneys they were considering charging me with a crime of "conspiracy to assassinate the president of the United States."

But Gosar... — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 9, 2021

Gosar's tweet subsequently inspired 20 House Democrats to introduce a resolution to censure the Congressman.

New: 20 House Dems introduce resolution to censure Rep. Paul Gosar for posting edited video showing himself murdering Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Biden — "a clear cut case for censure" — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) November 11, 2021

Tuesday

Wolf Blitzer

The character: Wolf Blitzer, host of CNN's "The Situation Room," world's worst "Celebrity Jeopardy!" player ever.

The plot: As inflation became a hot topic in the news on Tuesday, Blitzer took a photo of a gas station with exorbitantly high prices and captioned it, "FYI. Gas prices today in Washington DC."

FYI. Gas prices today here in Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/cF4W2xWZvb — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) November 9, 2021

Did you forget to check the GasBuddy app again, @wolfblitzer? Gas prices in D.C. are averaging about $3.59 right now – we can help you get a better price! https://t.co/hb1Xdq8lC5 — GasBuddy (@GasBuddy) November 9, 2021

The repercussion: The CNN host's misleading tweet was roundly mocked as locals noted that Blitzer appeared to be singling out one of the most expensive gas stations in town, whose prices were not representative of the average prices in DC at the time.

this exxon station in DC is well known for always having high prices. politicians and *ahem* journalists like to use it as an example of expensive gas prices, even though gas is much cheaper at literally every station in and around the city https://t.co/YiWg7KH4hv — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 10, 2021

.@wolfblitzer, please stop this. There's a handful of comically expensive gas stations around D.C., and that you happen to live or work by one does not mean it is representative! The citywide average for regular gas this week is $3.62, about 20 cents above the national average. https://t.co/1YX2fWG4K3 — Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) November 10, 2021

This is the equivalent of taking a photo of the Mobil across from the Beverly Center in LA and pretending pRiCeS aRe OuT oF CoNrToL. https://t.co/n6KhqwQMQU — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 10, 2021

This is like … anti-journalism. The public a) already knows gas prices — the signs are everywhere, b) overestimates the significance of gas prices relative to other econ metrics, c) thinks politicians can "solve" high gas prices. With one image, this purported journalist … https://t.co/gyH1HsF85G — David Roberts (@drvolts) November 12, 2021

Wolf is back from the climate summit in Edinburgh, and as you can see he really learned a lot. https://t.co/wtU0CqN1Wf https://t.co/1FLfHog62P — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 10, 2021

I haven't lived in DC since 2012 but I still know that this price gouging place on the Hill is the last place to buy gas. It is is usually so much higher than anywhere else in the city.



Furthermore, gas in DC is always much higher than in VA or MD. Wolf let's #DoBetter https://t.co/SDKLNDkbLz — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) November 10, 2021

Wednesday

McDonald's

The character: McDonald's, popular American fast food chain, peddler of food that never decomposes, multi-billion dollar company with poor photoshop skills.

The plot: On Wednesday, McDonald's tweeted a major partnership with Mariah Carey over the holiday season… with a curious photo of the pop star standing in front of what seemed to be a submerged restaurant.

Mariah's back for the holiday season and this time, she's bringing a whole menu with her pic.twitter.com/loeeSfe6k2 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) November 10, 2021

The repercussion: McDonald's confusing tweet went viral, and people were left scratching their heads as they attempted to make sense out of what the fast food chain's marketing team was trying to convey.

they gotta gatekeep graphic design some people just shouldn't make anything https://t.co/WpCjwA9hAu — cryptic incognito (@CrypticNoHoes) November 11, 2021

is it summer or winter? what's going on https://t.co/SYmmtKhdfX — countess dracula 🩸 (@richchocolit) November 11, 2021

Why is she coming out of the ocean? The macdonalds under water? What's that got to do with Christmas? I dont understand. I'm so confused. What the fuck is going on. https://t.co/bhbHqUA4h5 — PleasantKenobi (@PleasantKenobi) November 11, 2021

what in the climate change is happening here https://t.co/yaK7TDrsQo — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) November 10, 2021

Did y'all have to put her in the ocean 😭😭😭 https://t.co/G0TW1YRkfp — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) November 10, 2021

this literally looks like a meme LMAO https://t.co/G3HxDD3XV5 — LAUREN B. BROWN (@RAGGEDYROYAL) November 10, 2021

Is she rescuing McDonald's from drowning? What is the concept here? Also the photoshop— much to think about https://t.co/EAWYnexjyQ — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) November 10, 2021

I would like an oral history of the marketing decision to set this ad in water https://t.co/YMLNTuOvOf — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) November 10, 2021

