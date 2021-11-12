A Guy Who Asked If 'Seinfeld' Made People Less Empathetic, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.
This week's characters include a guy who questioned whether "Seinfeld" made society less empathetic, a Republican Congressman who tweeted an anime video depicting the killing of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a CNN host complaining about the cost of gas at the most expensive gas station in DC and a fast food company with an embarrassing photoshop fail.
Sunday
Keith Buckley
The character: Keith Buckley, hardcore punk musician, social commentator, "Seinfeld" skeptic.
The plot: On Sunday, Buckley tweeted his thoughts about "Seinfeld," the '90s sitcom "about nothing" centered on the stand-up comedian and his wacky friends, and questioned whether the show irreparably changed the social fabric of America.
"Did Seinfeld the show (not the human) completely eradicate empathy from cultural consciousness or did it just show people that they had an unhealthy amount of things in common with people who had no empathy?" Buckley asked his followers on Sunday. "I just started from S1E1 and I already feel surly."
The repercussion: Buckley's question went viral as fans rushed to dunk on the notion that a sitcom could destroy our society's capacity to feel.
Monday
Paul Gosar
The character: Paul Gosar, Republican Arizona Congressman who voted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, promiser of pardons to Capitol rioters, guy so bad he had six of his siblings publicly endorse his opponent in a campaign ad.
The plot: On Monday, Gosar tweeted out an edited video of the opening credits of the anime "Attack on Titan," depicting himself as the protagonist slaying a giant monster superimposed with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's face.
Twitter flagged the tweet as violating its rules on "hateful conduct" but kept it accessible for the "public interest." The tweet was later deleted.
The repercussion: Ocasio-Cortez responded by pointing out that the Congressman, "a creepy member I work with who fundraises for Neo-Nazi groups," would probably "face no consequences" because House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy "cheers him on with excuses."
Other political leaders and Twitter users said that Gosar had stepped over the line by sharing the violent video.
Gosar's own sister lamented that nobody was holding him accountable.
Kathy Griffin, who infamously tweeted a photo of herself holding a bloody mask depicting Donald Trump's severed head, called out the hypocrisy of Republicans for giving Gosar a pass on the violent AOC video.
Gosar's tweet subsequently inspired 20 House Democrats to introduce a resolution to censure the Congressman.
Tuesday
Wolf Blitzer
The character: Wolf Blitzer, host of CNN's "The Situation Room," world's worst "Celebrity Jeopardy!" player ever.
The plot: As inflation became a hot topic in the news on Tuesday, Blitzer took a photo of a gas station with exorbitantly high prices and captioned it, "FYI. Gas prices today in Washington DC."
The repercussion: The CNN host's misleading tweet was roundly mocked as locals noted that Blitzer appeared to be singling out one of the most expensive gas stations in town, whose prices were not representative of the average prices in DC at the time.
Wednesday
McDonald's
The character: McDonald's, popular American fast food chain, peddler of food that never decomposes, multi-billion dollar company with poor photoshop skills.
The plot: On Wednesday, McDonald's tweeted a major partnership with Mariah Carey over the holiday season… with a curious photo of the pop star standing in front of what seemed to be a submerged restaurant.
The repercussion: McDonald's confusing tweet went viral, and people were left scratching their heads as they attempted to make sense out of what the fast food chain's marketing team was trying to convey.
